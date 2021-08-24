Cancel
Author Correction: Unraveling regulatory divergence, heterotic malleability, and allelic imbalance switching in rice due to drought stress

By Nelzo C. Ereful ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4460-743X
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92938-x, published online 29 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Heterosis section, where the reference citations were incorrect. “Recently, evidence of the contributions of cis and/or trans regulation to hybrid vigor has been elucidated27,36–38. We, therefore, explored the expression...

#Drought#Malleability#Rice#Stress
