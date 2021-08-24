Cancel
Notre Dame Football 2021 Season Prediction: The Streaks Continue

By Matt Greene
onefootdown.com
Cover picture for the articleNo, not that kind of streaking, you hooligans. We’re talking about win streaks, people. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish season is mercifully only 12 days away. I am AMPED. I’m incredibly excited to see how the season goes and to see this team come out and play against all of their opponents. We have a game against USC again. We have full capacity again. We also have the chance to see the Irish continue some pretty awesome win streaks that 10 years ago would’ve been a pipe dream to get even to this point. Let’s break it down.

