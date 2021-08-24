Notre Dame Football 2021 Season Prediction: The Streaks Continue

No, not that kind of streaking, you hooligans. We’re talking about win streaks, people. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish season is mercifully only 12 days away. I am AMPED. I’m incredibly excited to see how the season goes and to see this team come out and play against all of their opponents. We have a game against USC again. We have full capacity again. We also have the chance to see the Irish continue some pretty awesome win streaks that 10 years ago would’ve been a pipe dream to get even to this point. Let’s break it down.