Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tuesday’s FTB: NHL 22 is on it’s way

By elseldo
pensionplanpuppets.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the NHL, and hockey in general. Every year we get a new version of the NHL video game series, and now those of us who have been lucky enough to get our hand son a next gen console can enjoy a beautiful game on our PS5’s and Xbox S/X’s.

www.pensionplanpuppets.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Hayes
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#Edmonton Oilers#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Nhl#Ahl#Marlies#Chl#Ea#Russian#Canucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
NHLSportsnet.ca

'Legitimate chance' Canadiens considering not matching Kotkaniemi offer sheet

There is a "legitimate chance" the Montreal Canadiens are considering not matching the offer sheet tendered by the Carolina Hurricanes to forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi over the weekend, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Friedman reported on 31 Thoughts: The Podcast, that the Canadiens are potentially weighing the merits of the one-year, $6.1-million...
NHLchatsports.com

Wednesday’s FTB: Ads on jerseys? Fine, whatever.

There was big news coming out yesterday, and I’m sure we all want to talk about it:. News | We’ve signed defenceman Matt Hellickson to a one-year AHL contract.#ForeverStartsHere. — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) August 17, 2021. Hellickson brings some hardware to the Marlies:. Two BIG10 Conference championships. One World Championships...
NHLchatsports.com

New York Rangers projected to be NHL’s second richest team by 2025

Last December, Forbes ranked the New York Rangers as the highest valued NHL franchise at 1.65 billion with an operating income of $87 million. The NHL as a league has been dealing with financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic that cut the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons short. Looking ahead, Bookies.com analyzed data from all teams to forecast their financial futures. Here’s whom they project to be the richest franchises by 2025.
NHLESPN

Inside the NHL's decision to put ads on jerseys

The NHL will allow teams to sell advertising on their jerseys beginning in the 2022-23 season. The measure has been approved by the board of governors, and teams are already having exploratory conversations with potential sponsors. To say those teams are salivating at the potential revenue the ads will generate...
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

League of Legends Season 11 End Date and Time

Season 10 of League of Legends has been full of amazing content. From starting the year with The Ruined King, Viego, wreaking havoc and joining the game. To the Rise of the Sentinels which saw Senna and Lucian taking down Viego and ending the Ruination with some friends. Now as the year comes to a close, many will be wondering, what is the League of Legends Season 11 end date?
FIFAPolygon

NHL 22 heads to PS5 and Xbox Series X, but won’t leave last-gen players behind

2021 is an exciting year for EA Sports’ NHL franchise. It’s making the jump to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, now powered by EA’s Frostbite engine, which will deliver “the biggest single-year visual upgrade to [the series] ever,” lead producer Clement Kwong told the media in a presentation last week. But perhaps the most important part of this generational transition is that EA isn’t leaving anyone behind.
NHLchatsports.com

Every NHL Team's Best Prospect

Prospect acquisition and development are integral to the success of any NHL organization. Bad teams rely on top young players to build new foundations. Good teams are constantly losing good players either due to aging or cap concerns and rely on infusions of young players to keep the engine running.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Friday’s FTB: how I made my Top 25 Under 25 Ballot

The top 25 Under 25 is my favourite series we do here (lord knows we don’t get many series in the playoffs, heyo!). It’s a good excuse to evaluate prospects, rank them in our own ways, and argue over methodology. This year, for some reason, the arguing over methodology and voting systems seems to have overtaken the actual arguing over prospects. Maybe we needed to do a hit piece on Veeti Miettinen or something.
NHLGame Informer Online

Auston Matthews Of The Toronto Maple Leafs Is NHL 22's Cover Star

After making his cover debut on NHL 20, Auston Matthews is once getting the honor for NHL 22. Today, EA Vancouver revealed that the Toronto Maple Leafs forward is this year's cover athlete, and it's not unwarranted, thanks to the big year Matthews just had. We usually don’t see a...
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs Never Even Spoke to Joe Thornton About Another Contract

According to Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun, the Toronto Maple Leafs weren’t looking to bring back Joe Thornton this season. He likely knew it was a one-and-done, they knew it was a one-and-done and he wound up signing with the Florida Panthers as a result of the fact his run with the blue and white didn’t work out as expected for either party.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Maxim Chudinov And The NHL’s Forgotten Prospects

When a player like Maxim Chudinov becomes available, as he did yesterday upon being terminated by the KHL’s Avangard Omsk, it always raises some intriguing questions. What if the 2010 Boston Bruins draft selection had attempted to make it to the NHL earlier in his career? Better yet, after a long and successful career overseas, what if he finally decided to join the Bruins after all these years? Chudinov is not alone either; a number of European NHL draft picks never venture to North America and their rights are held in perpetuity by their drafting team. What could have been if these players had made a different decision in their careers? And could they still make the jump long after being drafted?
Hockeychatsports.com

Monday’s FTB Blog: Women’s Hockey and the NHL

Given this is the first weekend of Women’s Worlds, I thought I should talk about women’s hockey. I considering discussing my views on bodychecking rules, which are non-standard, but I’ve enjoyed the games so far, and I think the new IIHF rules and much improved officiating is helping the game find a place closer to my idea of perfect balance of skill and physicality.
NHLkfgo.com

Jasper Weatherby inks deal with NHL’s San Jose Sharks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Forward Jasper Weatherby will pursue his professional career, signing with the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, the club announced on Tuesday. Weatherby, a fourth-round selection by the Sharks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, inks an entry-level contract and will report to the club immediately. “This weekend...
NHLBleacher Report

Every NHL Team's Worst Free-Agent Signing of the Cap Era

Sometimes, they're game changers. When a team makes a bid for an unrestricted free agent and it works out, everyone's happy. Jerseys start selling. Wins start coming. And Stanley Cup parades seem possible. But when those free-agency gambles don't pay off...ouch. Losses pile up. Coaches get fired. And general managers...
NHLaudacy.com

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman's statement on Rod Gilbert's passing

NEW YORK (August 22, 2021) – National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman today released the following statement on the passing of Hockey Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert:. “Rod Gilbert’s impact on the National Hockey League and the New York Rangers over the past 62 years was profound – both on and off the ice,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “As a player, he was revered by his teammates, respected by his opponents and absolutely beloved by Rangers’ fans. Throughout his 18 NHL seasons – all with the Rangers, he was among the greatest offensive players of his era and truly entertained fans across the League on a nightly basis. His contributions to the game were appropriately recognized with hockey’s highest individual honor – induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1982. Rod’s impact on our game was equaled, if not surpassed, in his retirement. For 32 years, he was one of the greatest ambassadors that our League has seen in its 104-year history. The time that he devoted to countless charitable causes and the passion that he brought to every interaction with hockey fans at not only Madison Square Garden but across the NHL was both incredible and inspiring.
NHLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penguins forecast to be among NHL's richest teams in 2021

New national television contracts and the possible return of full-capacity crowds at PPG Paints Arena are expected to make this coming season a lucrative one for the Penguins. Bookies.com published revenue forecasts for each NHL team Wednesday, and the Penguins fared well, ranking sixth in the NHL with a projected total of $230.05 million.
Sportspensionplanpuppets.com

Friday’s FTB: Canada wins

On the last day of the Women’s World Championships round robin, Canada brought out their very best game and trounced the USA 5-1. In earlier action, Finland beat Switzerland by a margin greater than Canada or the USA managed, showing that two out of three of the top teams are trying to peak late, not early.

Comments / 0

Community Policy