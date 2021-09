Matt Dillon has been coaching football for 4 decades. He has seemingly done it all in his career, he has State Title wins, playoff appearances, and even did a stint at the college level. However, this Friday night when St. Edmond takes to the field it will be a 1st for the veteran coach and his players. The Gaels will make their “maiden voyage” in the 8 player class. Coach Dillon appeared on the “Hy-Vee Fort Dodge Coaches Corner ” on 99.7 this past Saturday and talked with Rob Jones about it. That conversation is below.