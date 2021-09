I've had several replies about my idea to swap Santoso, who will have had his chance to impress with a 2 day performance audition in New England for C/OG Ted Karras or to go with my original idea to send him to the Cards for 2021 7th RD choice C/OG Mike Menet from Penn State. However after checking with the Cardinals projected 53 man, it appeared that Menet, while highly thought of, was going to fall one spot short of making it and they would be hoping to get him through waivers and bring him back to their practice squad and with the Giants high waiver claim priority, they should have a very good chance to grab him.