This season was a challenging one for the Flyers in a number of departments, that’s no secret. Between the pandemic related struggles and the team’s own underperformance of expectations, the picture wasn’t pretty. It was a difficult mix for everyone, but particularly for young players like Connor Bunnaman, who were left to deal with all of that, and also had to add into the mix the challenge of finding their footing and continuing to get adjusted to playing at the NHL level in the first place.