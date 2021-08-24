Cancel
Macomb, IL

Macomb Balloon Rally returns Sept. 11 and 12 at WIU

By editorjp
Daily Gate City
 9 days ago

MACOMB, Ill. – The 34th annual Macomb Balloon Rally will be held Friday- Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11, in the city of Macomb and at Western Illinois University. As in past years, there will be competitive flights Friday night, Saturday morning and Saturday evening, followed by the popular Balloon Glow on WIU’s Vince Grady Field Saturday night at dusk. All flights are planned on a weather-permitting basis and the status of each flight will be posted on the Rally’s Facebook page (facebook.com/ MacombBalloonRally) shortly before each scheduled flight. A schedule of events is attached to this email.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

