312 Bradley Attorneys Listed in 2022 The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBradley Arant Boult Cummings issued the following announcement on Aug. 19. Bradley is pleased to announce that 266 of the firm’s attorneys are included in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, and 46 attorneys are included in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. In addition, Bradley has 29...

Lawroselawgroupreporter.com

Andrew Turk, chair of Rose Law Group litigation department, deemed one of the Best Lawyers in America!

The publication Best Lawyers has selected Rose Law Group Litigation Department head Andrew Turk as one of the Best Lawyers in the USA! Experience: Andrew Turk has more than 30 years of litigation experience on behalf of businesses and business owners in commercial litigation, including contract disputes, trade secrets, unfair competition, and more. During his career, Turk has sat on the bench presiding over more than 15 jury trials, scores of civil, criminal, and juvenile hearings, and over a hundred settlement conferences as a volunteer judge pro-tem. Achievements: Turk has continuously been named one of America’s Best Lawyers (this year is no exception!) He’s been a Southwest Super Lawyer for commercial litigation since 2013 and has also been recognized as one of America’s Best Lawyers in construction litigation since 2019. Additionally, he has been twice named one of the Top 100 Attorneys in Arizona and has been an Adjunct Professor at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law since 2013. Since 1983, Best Lawyers has highlighted and recognized the top legal talent in America. Congrats to Andrew Turk for earning the distinction once again!
LawWest Virginia Record

18 Bailey Glasser Lawyers Named To The Best Lawyers in America 2022 Guide

Bailey Glasser LLP issued the following announcement on Aug. 23. National law firm Bailey Glasser LLP is pleased to announce 13 of its lawyers have been named to the Best Lawyers in America 2022 list. Five other Bailey Glasser lawyers were named in the publication’s Ones to Watch ranking. In...
Lawflarecord.com

Six BLG Lawyers Recognized In 2022 Lawyer of the Year Awards

Banker Lopez Gassler P.A. issued the following announcement on Aug. 24. Congratulations to Tom Bopp, Tracy Falkowitz, John O'Flanagan, Rick Sebek, Stephanie Vann Brown, and Jeff Winkler. They received 2022 Lawyer of the Year awards from Best Lawyers in America for their practice areas in Tampa and St. Petersburg. Only...
Westchester County, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

BEST LAWYERS OF AMERICA RECOGNITION FOR 11TH YEAR

Westchester County elder law attorney Anthony J. Enea of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano LLP in White Plains and Somers has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 28th edition of “The Best Lawyers in America” in the practice areas of elder law and trusts and estates. In addition to these practices, Enea also deals with Medicaid asset protection…
LawBangor Daily News

Six attorneys from Murray Plumb & Murray recognized by Best Lawyers for 2022

Six attorneys from Murray Plumb & Murray have been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© 2022, including two who were named Portland “Lawyer of the Year” in their respective practice areas. John Bannon was named the Best Lawyers 2022 Litigation – Land Use and Zoning “Lawyer of the Year”...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Lawyers Must Pay Costs of ‘Fantastical’ Voting-Fraud Suit (2)

Proposed class action targeted Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook, others. A federal judge in Colorado has sanctioned two lawyers who filed a “cut and paste” complaint alleging massive fraud in the November presidential election. Magistrate Judge Reid Neureiter chastised Michigan attorney Ernest Walker and Colorado lawyer Gary Fielder for filing the...
EconomyLaw.com

Morris, Manning & Martin Files Insurance Claims Suit for American Interstate against Cathell Holdings

Morris, Manning & Martin filed a lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of American Interstate Insurance Company. The complaint pursues claims against Cathell Holdings Inc. over its alleged failure to pay roughly $450,000 in premiums owed for workers compensation insurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-03390, American Interstate Insurance Company v. Cathell Holdings, Inc.
LawPosted by
Reuters

Plaintiffs' lawyer Cabraser tapped to lead McKinsey opioid litigation

(Reuters) - A lawyer who was a key negotiator behind the $26 billion opioid settlement with three drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson has been tapped to spearhead lawsuits alleging the consulting firm McKinsey & Co Inc helped fuel a U.S. drug-abuse epidemic. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San...
Lawlegalnewsline.com

Judge caps opioid lawyer fees at %15 - unless they worked really hard

CLEVELAND (Legal Newsline) - The judge overseeing federal opioid litigation capped the contingency fees available to private lawyers representing state and local governments at 15% of a proposed $26 billion settlement fund, saying any more would be unreasonable. Lawyers working alongside state attorneys general negotiated a $2.3 billion payout for...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
IndustryPosted by
News Talk 1490

USPS, One Of The Largest Employers Of Black Workers, Caught Stealing Wages

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. News broke Tuesday that the U.S. Postal Service has widespread issues with wage theft. Many Black people have a family member or friend who has worked for the post office. The post office has long been one of those “good government” jobs with solid pay and benefits, creating greater economic opportunity for Black workers.
Georgia Staternbcincy.com

Young Black Man Viciously Beaten By Police In Georgia: Report

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Another young Black man was viciously beaten by police, this time in Douglas, Georgia. According to local news outlet DouglasNOW.com, Pernell Harris, 29, was nearly beaten to death by Coffee County Police last week. Now, Harris’ family and the Coffee County chapter of the NAACP are looking for answers.
Healthcheddar.com

Healthcare Providers Look To Turn Away Unvaccinated Patients

Across the country, several states are scrambling to treat an influx of patients who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, specifically the highly transmittable delta variant. According to the Department of Health and Human Services states like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arkansas have less than 10% left of their ICU bed capacity. Now some health care providers are changing their policies and letting their patients know that they will not see them unless they have been vaccinated. Founding Director of The Divison Of Medical Ethics at NYU School Of Medicine Arthur L. Caplan, joined Cheddar to discuss whether or not this stance is ethical.

Comments / 0

