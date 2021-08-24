Hanny, Joseph Albert

Joseph Albert Hanny, age 88, passed from this earth on August 20, 2021 peacefully in his home. He was born on August 13, 1933 in Firth, Idaho, the son of Albert Franklin Hanny Jr. and Nellie Florence Dye. He was married to Gwendolyn Jensen on December 29, 1959 for time and eternity in the Manti Utah Temple. They enjoyed 62 years together. Joseph graduated from Firth High School in 1951 where he competed on the football, wrestling, and track & field teams. Joseph served for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Southern States Mission from 1955-1957. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force. Joseph graduated from Utah State University in Mathematics in 1960. His life has been filled with volunteer service as he enjoyed many callings in two bishoprics, boy scouts, young men, and coaching youth sports. He and his wife Gwen later fulfilled a church inner city mission in Salt Lake and served as church service missionaries for 8 years in the Franklin Idaho Stake. He held key responsibilities in his professional career at Hughes Aircraft, Thiokol Chemical, Idaho National Engineering Laboratory and retired from EG&G in 2000. Joseph is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Hanny of Whitney, Idaho; and four sons, David (Mary Ann) Hanny of South Jordan, Utah; Mark (Michelle) Hanny of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Paul (Mary Ann) Hanny of Gilbert, Arizona; and Jonathan (Keishel) Hanny of Herriman, Utah; and by 19 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Grant Franklin Hanny and Austin Henry Hanny; and sisters Dora Florence Nelson, True Frances Farrar, and Joy Merlene Hanny and by a grandson, Alex Jonathan Hanny. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Whitney Ward Chapel (1400 so. 1600 Ea). Viewings will be held on August 26 at 6 pm - 8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 So 800 Ea, Preston, Idaho; and August 27 at the Whitney Church at 9:30 am - 10:30 am. Military Rites and graveside dedication prayer will be held at the Whitney cemetery following the funeral service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.