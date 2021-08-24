Three Marshall Dennehey Attorneys Selected 2022 “Lawyers of the Year” and 67 Attorneys Recognized Overall in the 2022 Editions of The Best Lawyers in America© and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch©
Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin issued the following announcement on Aug. 19. Marshall Dennehey is proud to announce that three of the firm’s attorneys have been selected 2022 “Lawyers of the Year” and 67 attorneys have been recognized overall in the 2022 Editions of The Best Lawyers in America© and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch©.flarecord.com
Comments / 0