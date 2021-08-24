Three Marshall Dennehey Attorneys Selected 2022 “Lawyers of the Year” and 67 Attorneys Recognized Overall in the 2022 Editions of The Best Lawyers in America© and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch©

A total of 61 Foulston Siefkin attorneys have been recognized in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, including 12 honored as “Lawyer of the Year” in a specific practice area and city. First published in 1983, Best Lawyers is a well-known reference work which uses peer feedback to develop lawyer rankings. Attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers® are reviewed by their peers based on professional experience and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. Only one lawyer in each practice area and location is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year," based on peer assessments. This designation reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among other leading lawyers in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism, and their integrity. In its inaugural edition, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognizes lawyers who are earlier in their careers for their professional excellence.