Best Lawyers USA recognizes Reed Smith lawyers, including 7 ‘Lawyers of the Year’

Reed Smith LLP issued the following announcement on Aug. 19. Global law firm Reed Smith announced that seven of its U.S. lawyers were named ‘Lawyers of the Year’ in their practice areas by the lawyer-ranking service Best Lawyers®. Twenty-seven younger Reed Smith lawyers also were highlighted in the publisher's ‘Ones to Watch’ list. In total, Best Lawyers recognized 160 U.S.-based Reed Smith lawyers, in the 2022 edition of its Best Lawyers in America guide.