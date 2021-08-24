Will Afghanistan Chaos Overshadow President Biden’s Domestic Agenda?

The Biden administration continues to face criticism from both sides of the aisle following the decision to quickly withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. The move left both U.S. citizens and Afghan allies behind and are they are now struggling to flee the region that is currently under the Taliban’s control. While the chaos in Afghanistan continues, back home the House made an early return to Washington D.C from their August recess on Monday ready to vote on infrastructure. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D- CA) hopes to pass both the bipartisan $1-trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Senate and the Democrats’ $3.5-trillion budget resolution bill, but the vote could be met with obstacles within the Democratic Party. Pennsylvania Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus weighs in on if he thinks the President’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal will impact his domestic agenda including infrastructure and if he thinks Speaker Pelosi has the votes to pass both infrastructure bills this week.