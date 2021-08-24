Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Will Afghanistan Chaos Overshadow President Biden’s Domestic Agenda?

Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration continues to face criticism from both sides of the aisle following the decision to quickly withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. The move left both U.S. citizens and Afghan allies behind and are they are now struggling to flee the region that is currently under the Taliban’s control. While the chaos in Afghanistan continues, back home the House made an early return to Washington D.C from their August recess on Monday ready to vote on infrastructure. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D- CA) hopes to pass both the bipartisan $1-trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Senate and the Democrats’ $3.5-trillion budget resolution bill, but the vote could be met with obstacles within the Democratic Party. Pennsylvania Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus weighs in on if he thinks the President’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal will impact his domestic agenda including infrastructure and if he thinks Speaker Pelosi has the votes to pass both infrastructure bills this week.

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Fox News

Fox News

548K+
Followers
112K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deroy Murdock
Person
Jerome Adams
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Taliban#House#Washington D C#Democrats#The Democratic Party#The Problem#Pfizer#Covid#Americans#U S Surgeon General
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Pikeville, KYPosted by
Fox News

McConnell says Biden impeachment over Afghanistan will not happen

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Wednesday that President Joe Biden would not be impeached over his withdrawal from Afghanistan because both the House and Senate are Democrat-controlled. "The president is not going to be removed from office," McConnell said during an event in Pikeville, Kentucky. "Its a Democratic...
Presidential Electionktoe.com

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar Wrote To President Biden In Pardon Effort

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is requesting President Biden pardon a former Air Force intelligence analyst who leaked classified information to a journalist. She wrote a letter this week to the White House in support of Daniel Hale, who pleaded guilty earlier this year. Omar says the defendant was investigated under the Obama administration and was then indicted after Donald Trump was elected. The Minneapolis lawmaker believes charges against Hale were brought as a warning to other would-be whistleblowers.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Biden aims to sign on to UN’s global gun registration treaty

The Biden administration this week signaled that it is eyeing a United Nations small arms treaty that critics claim will lead to an international gun registration plan — including for individual American gun owners. Two years after former President Donald Trump withdrew from it, a top arms diplomat at the...
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: Joe Biden speech on withdrawal fact-checked

In a televised address following the final departure of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden made a series of assertions about US policy in the country. We've fact-checked some of his claims, comparing them with his earlier statements and the situation on the ground. '90% of Americans in Afghanistan...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Trey Gowdy: President Biden Wanted To Wait To Kill Osama Bin Laden But Was In A Hurry To Get Out Of Afghanistan

Trey Gowdy tells Brian Kilmeade he is stunned at how President Biden pulled out of Afghanistan. Gowdy feels this is not how Super Powers conduct themselves by leaving Americans and Allies behind. Gowdy does not understand why the President was stuck on withdrawing by August 31. Gowdy said President Biden wanted to wait to kill Osama bin Laden but his pants were on fire in terms of getting out of Afghanistan. Gowdy also addressed the republicans who couldn’t wait to get out of Afghanistan. Gowdy feels it is important for them to explain how they would have done it in a less feckless manner.
Florida Statefloridianpress.com

3 Florida House Democrats Become Apologists for Biden’s Surrender in Afghanistan

After President Joe Biden completed the U.S. Military’s full retreat and surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan, marking the end of the 20-year conflict, a bipartisan effort questioning his leadership began to emanate out of the U.S. Congress. Several Florida House Democrats have quietly expressed their distaste for the way the evacuation out of Afghanistan took place, fearing backlash from leadership if they spoke out against the president.
Foreign Policyfloridianpress.com

Greg Steube Rips Pelosi on Afghanistan

As the United States ends the 20-year-long Afghanistan war on an ugly note, some Democrats such as Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) have stood by the President, claiming they still trust his judgment. This week, US Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) fired back at Democrats who still stand with President Biden (D) and his judgement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy