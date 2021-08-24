Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Xinhua world economic news summary at 0900 GMT, Aug. 24

birminghamnews.net
 9 days ago

GENEVA -- "Climate change is here, we need to act now," said the chief economist of Swiss Reinsurance Company, warning of a sharp global economic loss. The world's economy, especially poorer countries, will pay the "highest price" if no action is taken on a global level, said Jerome Haegeli, also managing editor of a report published recently, during an interview with Xinhua on Monday. (Climate Change-Economy)

www.birminghamnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Economic Recovery#Swiss Reinsurance Company#Japanese#Ihs Markit#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan central bank says economy not overheating, inflation stable

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s economy is not overheating and inflation is well under control, central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Wednesday, as he responded to lawmakers’ questions about prospects for an interest rate rise. The central bank cut the benchmark discount rate to 1.125% in March last year, a...
Economyraleighnews.net

Indian economy to expand by more than 18% in April-June report

India's gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to increase by around 18.5% in the three months through June, according to the latest research revealed by the State Bank of India (SBI). Growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, which starts on April 1 in India, is mainly...
Public Healthkelo.com

Growth in French business activity eased in August -PMI

PARIS (Reuters) – Growth in French business activity eased in August compared to July, according to initial forecasts in a monthly survey, as problems with supplies of goods and COVID-19 health protocols impacted trade. Data compiler IHS Markit said its preliminary Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for France’s dominant services sector...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China says foreign trade may face more complicated situation next year

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China's foreign trade may face a more complicated situation next year given base effects and receding positive factors associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic, Wang Wentao, the country's Commerce Minister said on Monday. Foreign trade already faces a complex situation in the second half this...
Medical & BiotechBirmingham Star

Chinese firm to set up COVID-19 vaccine plant in Sri Lanka: report

NEW DELHI, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech would soon set up a COVID-19 vaccine plant in Sri Lanka, India's English daily Hindustan Times has reported. "It will be set up in the dedicated pharmaceutical manufacturing zone in Hambantota," the main town in Hambantota District, Southern Province,...
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Israel’s economy jumps 15.4 percent, in part boosted by car imports

Israel’s economy grew by 15.4 percent in the second quarter of this year compared with the previous quarter, according to an estimate by the Central Bureau of Statistics. Most of the growth was due to car imports. The jump came as a result of the removal of coronavirus restrictions that...
BusinessCNBC

China's Covid lockdown could have economic costs to the world, says strategist

China has tightened Covid-19 measures to combat an uptick in daily cases — a move that could hold back the country's economic growth and hit its stock markets, said veteran strategist David Roche. Investor sentiment toward Chinese stocks has been dampened by Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors including technology and...
EconomyNBC Connecticut

European Central Bank to Announce Tapering in December, Analysts Say

The ECB is meeting on Sept. 9, but analysts think the central bank will wait a few more months before announcing what it will do about its Covid-related measures. In addition to having new forecasts on the table, Chiara Zangarelli, European economist at Nomura, said the ECB will also want to see what happens with the pandemic in the coming months.
Economybirminghamnews.net

Chinese container manufacturer CIMC posts record H1 performance

SHENZHEN, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. (CIMC), a leading container manufacturer, registered a record H1 performance this year amid surging global demand for shipping containers. The company's revenue reached 73.2 billion yuan (about 11.3 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of this year, up...
BusinessBBC

Didi: China ride-hailing giant halts plan to launch in UK

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi has halted plans to launch in the UK and continental Europe, a source close to the company has told the BBC. The Uber rival had been planning to roll out services in Western Europe, including major British cities. Didi is in consultation with the team working...
EconomyTelegraph

South Africa suffers world’s highest unemployment rate at 34.4pc

South Africa’s unemployment rate surged to a record high of 34.4pc in the second quarter as Covid continued to devastate the economy. The jobless rate was the highest since records began in 2008 and the worst out of 82 countries monitored by Bloomberg. The figure is even higher – at...
Chinabuffalonynews.net

World is displeased with China: Pew Research

Beijing [China], August 24 (ANI): A large number of people across the world are unhappy with China due to its destructive policies and unreasonable global attitude that have been hampering the world, a media report said on Sunday. Beijing's handling of the pandemic, human rights violation and its harassment of...
Public Healthmoneyweek.com

Australia and the economic costs of a “zero Covid-19” strategy

While much of the global economy is bouncing back strongly from the pandemic and government-mandated shutdowns, Australia is a worrying exception. Covid-19 cases are rising sharply, its most populous states (accounting for over half of GDP) are back under lockdowns, and fears are growing of a double-dip recession. In recent years, Australia has been one of the world’s economic success stories. Two years ago, it marked three decades without a recession, the longest run of growth since at least the 1930s (when accurate records began). And though Australia’s economy bounced back relatively strongly from last year’s downturn, it is contracting again in the current (third) quarter, and a (two-quarter) recession could now be on the cards. Australia is “slumping just as the rest of the world is recovering”, says Matthew Lynn in The Spectator. “In fact, it is about to show the economic cost of a zero Covid strategy.”
EconomyValueWalk

China’s Crackdown On Tech Is Germany-Inspired, Economists Say

According to some experts, China’s crackdown on tech companies is inspired by Germany-style regulation. The Asian giant has veered towards anti-trust rules, an emphasis on manufacturing over services, and an approach to education that resemble those of its European counterpart. This Fund Doubled Its AUM In A Year. The Liberty...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Japan inflation seen weak despite export boom as COVID hits consumption

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japan's export boom extended into in July but consumer prices likely fell, a Reuters poll showed, highlighting the divergence between manufacturers benefiting from robust global demand and retailers suffering from a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. The mixed batch of data will likely highlight the challenge...
Retailpoundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Drops with Lower German Unemployment

The GBP EUR exchange rate was flat on Wednesday after some mid-level data for the British and European economies. Manufacturing PMI figures were lower in the UK for August but ahead of analysts’ expectations. German manufacturing showed a larger drop, while retail sales were also poor in the country with a -0.3% reading despite hopes of a positive 3.7%.
WorldArkansas Online

Swiss doubt biologist's quotes in Chinese media

GENEVA -- Several Chinese newspaper websites have removed comments about the coronavirus pandemic that were "wrongly presented" as coming from a Swiss biologist who does not appear to exist, Switzerland's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday. The press and social media comments attributed to a biologist identified as Wilson Edwards took aim...
EconomyInternational Business Times

China's Anti-sanctions Law A New Headache For Banks In Hong Kong

China's plan to expand its anti-sanctions law into Hong Kong is a fresh compliance headache for international banks already caught up in deteriorating relations between Beijing and major western powers, analysts and insiders say. As a finance hub with an internationally respected legal system, Hong Kong has long marketed itself...

Comments / 0

Community Policy