Xinhua world economic news summary at 0900 GMT, Aug. 24
GENEVA -- "Climate change is here, we need to act now," said the chief economist of Swiss Reinsurance Company, warning of a sharp global economic loss. The world's economy, especially poorer countries, will pay the "highest price" if no action is taken on a global level, said Jerome Haegeli, also managing editor of a report published recently, during an interview with Xinhua on Monday. (Climate Change-Economy)www.birminghamnews.net
