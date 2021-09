I feel like Marty McFly in Back to the Future when I see this stuff. “Wait, I’ve seen this one! This is a classic!”. Just like every other whizbang computer science invention, it suffers from the same weakness that we’ve seen every other “AI” thing do. If you put bad data into it, you’ll get bad data back out. Only this time, it’s worse, because the computer is deciding what bits of the data are important, and you can’t always know what it’s looking at and why it’s getting things right. Something that works 99% of the time can fail spectacularly or in comical ways when the neural net is found to be looking at the wrong stuff.