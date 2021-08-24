Roe, Kenneth Varley

Kenneth Varley Roe, age 84 of Smithfield, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 26th at 12 p.m. at the Smithfield 7th Ward Chapel, 79 E. 200 S. (in Smithfield). A viewing will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Panguitch City Cemetery on Saturday, August 28th at 11 a.m. To read the full obituary and to view the funeral live go online at www.allenmortuaries.net .