Write-ins file intent for ballot
LISBON — A handful of write-in candidates submitted their declarations of intent to run in the November general election. Monday was the filing deadline at the Columbiana County Board of Elections for write-in candidates. According to Ohio Revised Code, any person wanting to be a write-in candidate must file a declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate. Only write-in candidates who have filed a valid declaration of intent will have votes counted on Nov. 2.www.reviewonline.com
