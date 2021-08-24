NOTICE Notice is hereby given, pursuant to "An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State," as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County under Registration No. Y21007592 on August 11, 2021. Under the Assumed Name of JV TRANSPORTATION with the business located at 1970 Huntington Blvd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Jose L. Vergara 1970 Huntington Blvd Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 /s/ Karen A. Yarbrough Cook County Clerk Published in Daily Herald Aug 24,31, Sep 7,2021 4569090 , posted 08/24/2021.