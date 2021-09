LabArchives™, the leading research data management SaaS application platform, has seen a trend of acceleration in growth during the pandemic. LabArchives™, the leading research data management SaaS application platform, has seen a trend of acceleration in growth in the past 18 months. Usage of LabArchives has increased more than 30% so far this year, which also constitutes a 50% increase over the same period from two years ago. More than 600 organizations around the world use LabArchives to manage their laboratory research data and document their findings.