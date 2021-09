Upstate Niagara Cooperative Inc. has officially closed on the deal to purchase the former Ecology & Environment Inc. headquarters in Lancaster. The deal: Upstate, through its UNC Real Estate VI LLC affiliate, paid $4.75 million for the 60,000-square-foot facility at 368 Pleasant View Drive. Upstate bought building and the 119 acres around the property from WSP USA Inc., according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk’s office.