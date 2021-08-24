West Liberty-Salem Middle School Volleyball Results Against Fairbanks

The West Liberty-Salem Middle school volleyball 7th grade team opened their season with a tough loss to Fairbanks. Kiersten Stoll had 7 points, 2 aces and 5 digs. Sophia Landon had 2 points and a kill. Belle Sarver had 1 point, 4 digs and a block. The 8th grade lost to Fairbanks in 3 sets, 20-25, 25-23 and 21-25. Ava Poppe had 9 points, 3 aces, and 9 kills. Sunny Lhamon-Waller had 7 points and 3 kills. Lyndee Harrison added 6 kills and 17 assists. The Tigers are back in action tomorrow at Southeastern.