West Liberty-Salem Varsity Golf Wins Over Madison Plains
West Liberty Salem Varsity golf won its first match of the year against Madison Plains at Liberty Hills golf club. The team of freshman has continued to approve all year and scored their first victory yesterday. All five golfers shot their lowest round of the year tonight. Coach Stormes is extremely proud of the guys, the progress they’ve made, and the hard work they put in. The Tigers next opponent will be Catholic Central at Reid Park golf club.www.peakofohio.com
