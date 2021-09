Obituaries will be printed in The Courier-Times exactly as they come from the funeral home. The Courier-Times takes no responsibility for mistakes. Randy H. Brewster, 68, of Straughn: died Thursday, August 19, 2021. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 27, 2021 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 26 at the funeral home.