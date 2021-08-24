Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

They Broke Up, But Then This Brooklyn Post-Punk Duo Made 'Structure' From Chaos

By Loren DiBlasi
kosu.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater From Your Eyes' new album, Structure, opens with a picture-perfect love song. Soft and sparkling, "When You're Around" flows with the sort of misty melodies that follow two love-struck characters in an early '70s black-and-white romance. Close your eyes, and you can see the pair, hand-in-hand, gliding together through hazy streets on a moonlit summer's night. There's an intimacy in how the words unravel — warm and generous, straight from singer Rachel Brown's wide-open heart — and has there ever been a line more devastating than "I hear your voice and save it for later"? But according to the band themselves, it's all an illusion.

www.kosu.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Brown
Person
Mark Rothko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Structuring#Dance Music#Art#Post Punk#Npr Music#Wharf Cat Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Lorde Drops Rooftop Performance Of 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

Lorde dropped a new music video ahead of her third album, Solar Power, set to release later this month. The video features a new rooftop performance of her latest single "Stoned At the Nail Salon," which was shot on in July and includes longtime collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff. She has previously released two rooftop performance videos for "Solar Power."
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: Sting, “Why Should I Cry For You”

Rock ‘n’ roll was built, in part, on the generation gap, fueled by the distrust and rancor that often brew between teenagers and their parents. As the music matured and the lyrics became more profound and precise, songwriters started to dig deeper in an attempt to make sense of the often complicated relationship they had with their parents.
MusicPosted by
101.9 The Rock

How Queen Fell Into ’80s Trap in ‘Pain Is So Close to Pleasure’

Even though Queen started the '80s - an era notoriously unkind to '70s rock bands - in a pretty good place, not even they could leave the decade entirely unscathed. "Pain Is So Close to Pleasure," the sixth single from the group's 1986 album, A Kind of Magic, embraced the sounds and techniques of the period: drum machines, synthesizers, electronic recording. They combined it all with a Motown-style bass line, a strategic contribution from bassist John Deacon.
Musicbleedingcool.com

Rock Band The Protest Comes Out With A New Single And Music Video

It's not every day that you hear about some remarkably talented music groups from rural locales, but Indiana-based rock band The Protest has broken the mold. They recently released a new single, "Show Up To The Showdown," and a music video to accompany the single. "Show Up To The Showdown" is also to be a track on the band's next upcoming EP, Death Stare, which will be released later this month, on August 27th.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

The Music of Godfall: Fire & Darkness - Interview With Composer Ben MacDougall

The music of Godfall, the looter-slasher by Counterplay Games, is one that helps tell the story of Aperion. The world full of ruins, history, war and betrayal are conveyed expertly by composer Ben MacDougall in the soundscape of Godfall. From sweeping orchestral movements to a more mechanical, ethereal vibe, Godfall's soundtrack covers a wide gamut of sounds and emotions.
Musicgrimygoods.com

Premiere: Carré share sprawling new track “Turn Down the Choir”

LA techno rockers Carré have shared a new song in the form of “Turn Down the Choir,” a sprawling five-minute track of looping beats and heady-electronica. The new single, accompanied by a video co-directed by Patrick Fogarty and Keveen Baudouin, and starring Ottmar De Anda and Nicolas O’Connor — follows the journey of its main character as he goes from being anesthetized to the world around him, to actually feeling connected to it and alive. But the song also parallels the kind of relationship a band has with its audience — and with “Turn Down the Choir,” Carré sends listeners on a sonic odyssey.
Musicboisestatepublicradio.org

Larry Harlow, Iconic Salsa Musician And Producer, Has Died At 82

Larry Harlow, a pianist, arranger, producer and activist who helped to popularize salsa in the U.S., died early Friday morning of heart failure. His death was confirmed by family members, who said that he had been hospitalized for kidney issues. He was 82. Known affectionately to his fans and fellow...
Musicklbjfm.com

Band with Mullet, Horns, and Drums, Covers ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Band with Mullet, Horns, and Drums, Covers ‘Seems Like Teen Spirit’. I love bands that cover unexpected songs and rock them out. Have you ever heard of Too Many Zooz? My buddy in NYC tells me they’re kinda big deal up there. If you dig sweet jams courtesy of a drummer, trumpeter, and a saxist WITH A SWEET MULLET, then you’ll dig this band. Check out their take on Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’. They were supposed to be on tour with Big Freedia at The Mohawk on October 4th, but it looks like they might’ve cancelled. Keep your eyes and ears peeled for when Too Many Zooz might be rollin through town.
Theater & Dancemixmag.net

An online archive is documenting 30 years of dance music history

The Dance Music Archive is an online database that documents 30 years of dance music and rave culture. Just launched, the website allows visitors to explore each decade of dance music history from the 1980s onwards, through DJ mixes, radio shows, blogs, artwork and more. The team has ripped CDs, gathered physical documents and curated Spotify playlists to create an exciting audio-visual timeline.
Rock MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Hear the Killers Join Forces With Phoebe Bridgers on ‘Runaway Horses’

The Killers’ new album, Pressure Machine, is out today and includes a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers, “Runaway Horses.” The intimate, acoustic number sees Bridgers joining frontman Brandon Flowers on vocals. The album, produced by the band with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado, is the band’s seventh full-length. Along with the release of the album, the Killers shared a new animated music video for album cut “Quiet Town.” On Pressure Machine, Flowers was inspired by his formative years in the tiny, remote Utah town of Nephi. The album is a concept record about life in Nephi told from the perspective of various townspeople that...
Rock Musicdecibelmagazine.com

Video Premiere: Hellbastard – “Outsider of the Year”

U.K. underground heroes Hellbastard have a looooong history of being in the right place at the wrong time. The band actually coined the term “crust” on their first demo back in 1985, long before it was applied to fellow English legends Amebix. A few years later, as punk-influenced grindcore and death metal has ascended as a cultural force, Hellbastard signed to Earache Records — the world’s most important label releasing those genres at the time — and promptly recorded a straight-forward thrash album (1990’s Natural Order).
MusicPaste Magazine

Water from Your Eyes Are Peaking on Structure

Call it cliché, but the only muse Brooklyn duo Water from Your Eyes follow is their own. Try pinning down the exact genre in which Nate Amos and Rachel Brown operate, and you’ll wind up sorely out of luck—acoustic daydreams often precede gently grating electronics, and ballads co-exist with quirky dance numbers. Theirs is the kind of music that feels acoustic when it’s electronic and electronic when it’s acoustic. A great example is how “Saw Them Lie,” a highlight of the pair’s 2018 sophomore album All a Dance—named after one of the album’s most invigoratingly arrhythmic DIY dance-punk tracks—sounds like a synth-pop whisper even though it’s mostly built from guitars. Following that album’s lovably sloppy experimentation, its refinement with 2019’s Somebody Else’s Songs and a dissonant spoken-word detour with last year’s 33:44, Structure is Water from Your Eyes’ first record to boast something consistent: excellent production and melodies across the board.
Posted by
J.M. Lesinski

DUNNOWHO Talks Influences, Musical Inspiration in Exclusive Interview

Andres Cabral, also known as DUNNOWHO.Photo courtesy of DUNNOWHO. When it comes to one’s influences in music, the sky is the limit to the endless genres, styles, etc. that are available to the human ear. Just having released his newest single, “OZONO,” Andres Cabral, also known as DUNNOWHO, has been celebrating the success of the new electronic track. In an exclusive interview, I sat down with Cabral, and discussed the wide variety of influences and what inspires his music.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

My Morning Jacket Grapple With Modernity on ‘Regularly Scheduled Programming’

My Morning Jacket have returned with a new song, “Regularly Scheduled Programming,” from their upcoming self-titled album, out October 22nd via ATO Records. “Regularly Scheduled Programming” starts with a swooning intro but soon settles into a sprightly beat that builds to a rich, chaotic and ultimately cathartic conclusion. The song finds frontman Jim James contending with the trappings of modernity: “Programming to drown out how we feel,” he sings, “Fresh fiction, rewriting how we think/Screen time addiction, replacing real life and love/Erasing forgiveness/Bow down to your overlords.” The song arrives with a music video, directed by James and George Mays, that complements...

Comments / 0

Community Policy