SDARJ comments on individual rights and civic responsibility

Political scientist Tom Nichols elaborates on themes in his book “Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault from Within on Modern Democracy.”. “People are no longer just expressing their political views. They’re intentionally trying to draw the foul from their political opponents. You can’t function or sustain a democracy on everyone trying to (tick) everybody off all day. It comes from people being so narcissistic that the only validation they get from politics is this draining kind of emotional vampirism that says, ‘The only way I know I exist and I matter is if other people are pissed off enough to notice me.’”