'US Weekly': Kelly Clarkson's Estranged Husband Was Envious of Her Success & Her Paycheck Was His Main Issue

Kelly Clarkson has finally been able to live the life she worked so hard for since her ex-husband has been gone. Insiders claim that her ex Brandon Blackstock was tremendously jealous of her success.

Times have changed since little girls’ mother’s encouraged them to marry rich and cater to a man’s every need. These days, young girls can look up to millions of successful women who worked hard for everything they have.

Kelly Clarkson is one of those extremely successful women and has been unintentionally preaching girl power since “Since U Been Gone.” However, it seems her ex-husband was not strong enough to handle a woman in power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMoiC_0bb6GHGD00

Clarkson has been extremely honest about the difficulty of divorce since her split from Blackstock last June. However, Clarkson has been gracious by never slamming her ex in her heartbreaking revelations.

However, sources close to Clarkson are not afraid to hold back on what Blackstock really put Clarkson through in their marriage. They decided to let it all out by putting Blackstock on blast in an exclusive report to US Magazine.

Sources claimed that Blackstock was “extremely” envious of Clarkson’s success and often made her aware of his jealousy. Unfortunately, Blackstock allegedly went so far with his envy that Clarkson even ended up feeling ashamed.

Clarkson, who has found much-deserved success since winning “American Idol,” reportedly earns almost $2 million a month. Her fortune results from her hard work on her talk show, as a host on "The Voice," and her music.

Consequently, Clarkson was the top earner in her marriage, which allegedly caused resentment among the couple. They even alluded that the singer put up with Blackstock’s actions for years in one of their revelations:

“She just wasn’t willing to look the other way anymore.”

Another thing Clarkson was allegedly unwilling to ignore any longer is the possibility that Blackstock was using her. The Emmy nominated TV host reportedly grew wary that Blackstock was taking advantage of her financially.

Fortunately, Clarkson is finally breaking away thanks to the divorce proceedings that seem to be in her favor. The singer recently celebrated her prenup being upheld, meaning her assets will not be divided among her and her ex.

This is a significant win for Clarkson since Blackstock was fighting to receive half of the earnings she made while married. Blackstock was also fighting to split the couple’s assets evenly, although Clarkson pays for them.

Although Clarkson was ordered to pay $200 000 in monthly spousal support, she is very close to finally severing ties with her ex. Once her appeal to restore her maiden name gets approved, Clarkson will be “Stronger” than ever.

