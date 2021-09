During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Jeremy White Podcast", JUDAS PRIEST bassist Ian Hill spoke about his expectations for the band's first pandemic-era tour, the rescheduled "50 Heavy Metal Years" North American trek, which will kick off on September 8 in Reading, Pennsylvania and conclude on November 5 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Asked how he and his bandmates will navigate touring amid the coronavirus crisis and whether PRIEST will skip meet-and-greets and backstage guests on this upcoming run, Hill said: "I'm afraid it's gonna be that. We're all double-jabbed, so we're about as protected as we ever will be, unless something else comes out in the meantime. I don't know. And it's just that — [we'll] be careful, and we're just gonna keep our distance away from people. If we go out in the evenings, we'll try and keep our bubble together. We're gonna try to limit the amount of third parties you get to see.