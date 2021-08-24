Light elements in the Earth’s core
Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2021)Cite this article. Constraining the core’s composition is essential for understanding Earth accretion, core formation and the sustainment of Earth’s magnetic field. Earth’s outer and inner core exhibit a density deficit relative to pure iron, attributed to the presence of substantial amounts of low atomic number ‘light’ elements, such as sulfur, silicon, oxygen, carbon and hydrogen. However, owing to its inaccessibility, estimates of core composition can only be indirectly obtained by matching results from high-pressure experiments and theoretical calculations with seismic observations. In this Review, we discuss the properties and phase relations of iron alloys under high-pressure and high-temperature conditions relevant to the Earth’s core. We synthesize mineral physics data with cosmochemical and geochemical estimates to give the likely range of compositions for the outer (Fe + 5% Ni + 1.7% S + 0–4.0% Si + 0.8–5.3% O + 0.2% C + 0–0.26% H by weight) and inner (Fe + 5% Ni + 0–1.1% S + 0–2.3% Si + 0–0.1% O + 0–1.3% C + 0–0.23% H by weight) core. While the exact composition of the core remains unknown, tighter constraints on core temperature and better connections between the solid inner core and the liquid outer core compositions will help narrow the range of potential light element compositions.www.nature.com
Comments / 0