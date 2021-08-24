Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The Latest: Pakistan says educators, students 17+ to get jab

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4r3U_0bb6FDh600

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan will require all teachers, professors, school staff and students age 17 and older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Unvaccinated people will be barred from entering educational institutions starting Oct. 15. That's also when the government will require proof of vaccination in order to purchase train and bus tickets.

Planning Minister Asad Umar announced the new rules Tuesday at a press conference in Islamabad. He said vaccinated people can get online certificates from the National Database and Registration Authority, and a smartphone app is also being developed.

Pakistan, with a population of about 220 million, has reported more than 1,131,000 confirmed cases and 25,094 deaths.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Oregon, once a virus success story, struggles with surge

— US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

— School mask, vaccine mandates supported in US: AP-NORC poll

— NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers, staff

— Students' lack of routine vaccines muddies start of school

___

Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

NEW YORK — CVS Health Corp. is joining the group of U.S. companies that require employees who have contact with customers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Nurses and other employees who interact with patients, as well as all corporate staff, must be vaccinated by Oct. 31, the company said Monday. It said pharmacists have until Nov. 30 to be vaccinated.

CVS, headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, said other jobs might be added to the list requiring vaccination. The company says its workforce of some 300,000 people includes more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners.

___

HONOLULU — Hawaii’s governor is urging residents and potential visitors to limit travel to the islands to essential business while the state struggles to control outbreaks of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Gov. David Ige wants to curtail travel to Hawaii through the end of October. In his words, “It is a risky time to be traveling right now.”

He says restaurant capacity has been restricted and there is limited access to rental cars.

But Ige is stopping short of last year’s strict travel rules that required quarantining and essentially shut down Hawaii’s tourism industry. He notes the CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel domestically.

Hawaii’s seven-day average of new daily cases hit 671 on Monday, more than triple the level four weeks earlier.

___

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand has reported 41 new coronavirus infections, which is the country’s highest daily total since an outbreak of the delta variant last week prompted the government to put the nation into a strict lockdown.

Health officials said Tuesday that they are confident the country remains on track to quell the outbreak.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says most of the new cases appeared linked and officials aren’t seeing an exponential rise in infections.

New Zealand is scheduled to remain in lockdown until at least Friday, while the city of Auckland where most of the cases have been found will stay in lockdown until at least the end of the month.

The outbreak is the first in New Zealand in six months.

___

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron Corp. is requiring some of its employees to become vaccinated against the coronavirus as the oil industry struggles with rising infections among its unvaccinated workers.

The oil giant is requiring its workers who travel internationally, live abroad or work on its offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as some onshore support staff, to be vaccinated.

A spokeswoman for the San Ramon-based oil and gas company said Monday that vaccinations are the strongest safeguard against the virus, and the company will continue to carefully monitor medical data and guidance of health authorities to protect its workforce.

___

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- The head of Washington state’s wildfire response is urging federal agencies to require coronavirus vaccinations for their wildland firefighting forces.

State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz also called on Monday for the deployment of federal resources to make vaccinations available at all fire camps on federal land.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources is making vaccines available within its jurisdictions at fire camps amid the rapidly spreading delta variant. Franz on Monday directed all his agency’s employees including firefighters to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.

___

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is celebrating the full FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and is urging the unvaccinated to go get their inoculations.

Biden on Monday addressed those who were waiting on the full approval and declared “it is now happened, the moment you’ve been waiting for is here.”

He also used the moment to call on private companies to require their employees to get vaccinated. The president made clear: “it’s time to get your vaccination” and warned that the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus was causing COVID cases to rise nationwide.

The FDA had previously approved three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — under an emergency use authorization. Pfizer is the first to receive full FDA approval, which Biden dubbed the “gold standard.”

___

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Poison Control officials say they are receiving an influx of calls from people trying to treat COVID-19 by using anti-parasite medicine purchased at livestock stores.

At least 70% of recent calls to the Mississippi Poison Control Center have been related to ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers, Mississippi Department of Health officials said.

Some of the symptoms associated with ivermectin toxicity include rash, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, neurologic disorders, and potentially severe hepatitis requiring hospitalization.

No hospitalizations have been reported. Most callers — 85% — have had mild symptoms, according to the Department of Health. One individual was advised to see a physician because of the high dosage they reportedly took.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
50K+
Followers
61K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
Person
Asad Umar
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Fda Approval#Cdc#Ap#Nyc#Cvs Health Corp#Cdc#Chevron Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
TravelCNBC

Vaccines are being required for travel — here's how unvaccinated people feel about that

Unvaccinated people are eager to travel again. But more and more, the rules make that harder. Travelers are increasingly required to show proof of vaccination before they can cruise, book group tours, avoid quarantines, or vacation to tropical islands. Beyond that, vaccines are needed for everyday activities including attending some universities, returning to the workplace or eating in restaurants.
Public HealthPosted by
POZ

Scientists Say Biden Jumped the Gun With COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Plan

The Biden administration’s plans to make COVID-19 booster shots available next month has drawn a collective scream of protest from the scientific community. As some scientists see it, the announcement is rash and based on weak evidence, and they worry it could undercut confidence in vaccines with no clear benefit of controlling the pandemic. Meanwhile, more information is needed on potential side effects or adverse effects from a booster shot, they say.
Posted by
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Oregon governor demands shots for school workers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says all teachers, educators, support staff and volunteers in K-12 schools must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The announcement was made Thursday amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the state and as hospitals near capacity. Teachers are the latest to be added to...
Posted by
Axios

Universities charge unvaccinated students "Covid fee"

Unvaccinated students at West Virginia Wesleyan College will be required to pay a "Covid fee" this fall and students who are unvaccinated at Birmingham–Southern College in Alabama will be required to pay for weekly testing. Driving the news: West Virginia Wesleyan College will require all unvaccinated students to pay a...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Largest teachers' union in US backs COVID vaccine requirement or testing

WASHINGTON — The largest teachers' union in the country has officially put its support behind requiring educators to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or to undergo regular testing. "As we enter a new school year amidst a rapidly spreading Delta variant and lagging public vaccination rates, it is clear that...
Posted by
WSOC Charlotte

The Latest: Denver ready to discipline unvaccinated police

DENVER -- Denver’s top public safety leader says he is prepared to discipline police officers, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters who don’t follow the mandate that all city employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, The Denver Post reports Saturday. A public health order issued by the city health department Monday requires all...
Washington Post

Protests over vaccine and mask mandates boil over in California

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read. Tensions over coronavirus restrictions are erupting in the United States as the list of cities,...
spectrumnews1.com

The Latest: California: All teachers need vaccine or test

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. The statewide vaccine mandate for K-12 educators comes as schools return from summer break amid growing concerns of the highly contagious delta variant. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new policy Wednesday as he visited a San Francisco Bay Area school that has already reopened after summer break.
Posted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: WHO: Warns against boosters before 1st vaccines

GENEVA — The chief scientist of the World Health Organization is warning of “even more dire situations” worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic if high-income countries start administering vaccine boosters ahead of poorer countries without vaccines. With the U.S. health officials recommending booster shots for all Americans who have already been...
Kidsfox26houston.com

Could parents sue if a child gets COVID-19 from an unvaccinated teacher? Legal experts weigh in

As the summer break winds down, more and more students are returning to the classrooms and parents are wondering how best to protect their children from COVID-19. In addition to safety regulations such as masking up and social distancing, parents now have another factor to consider: Is anyone to blame if their child gets sick at school? What if their child gets sick from a teacher who isn’t vaccinated?
Posted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: Hawaii arrests 2 for alleged fake vaccine cards

HONOLULU — Two visitors from U.S. mainland were arrested for allegedly using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii. Officials with the Hawaii attorney general’s office arrested the visitors at Honolulu’s international airport, a spokesman for the agency said in a statement. Investigators said the two violated state rules requiring...
Posted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Governor Brown Orders Teachers and Nurses Vaccinated or be Terminated

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has ordered teachers and healthcare workers to get vaccinated or they will be fired. The governor made her announcement this week in a press conference and a press release. Healthcare workers, unlike those in Idaho, have been given protection by a 30 year Oregon Law that the governor has ignored with her declaration.
Posted by
The Independent

The Latest: Pakistan sees surging infections, deaths

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan on Wednesday reported 141 deaths from COVID-19, one of its highest tallies since May. According to Pakistan’s National Command and Operations Center, more than 4,000 new coronavirus infections were also reported in the past 24 hours. The surge comes amid widespread violations of social distancing and new...
Posted by
The Independent

Students' lack of routine vaccines muddies start of school

The vaccinations that U.S. schoolchildren are required to get to hold terrible diseases like polio, measles, tetanus and whooping cough in check are way behind schedule this year, threatening further complications to a school year already marred by COVID-19. The lag was caused by pandemic-related disruptions last year to routine...
cbs17

The Latest: ACLU sues SC over ban on school mask mandates

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit over a South Carolina law that bans school districts from imposing mask mandates. The lawsuit argues the ban effectively excludes vulnerable students from public schools and disproportionately impacts students with underlying health conditions or disabilities, who are at risk of becoming seriously ill if they contract COVID-19.
Posted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Latest: Greece to put new limits on unvaccinated people

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s health minister has announced restrictions and requirements for people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, stressing that more than 90% of patients being treated for the disease in intensive care units are unvaccinated. Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias also stressed Tuesday that health care and care home...

Comments / 0

Community Policy