TikTok Shows Horrifying Tennessee Flood Waters Devastate Loretta Lynn’s Ranch (VIDEO)

Angel here and I have lived all over the place. When I lived in Toledo, Ohio, I remember my brother would flip houses. The city of Toledo would sell homes former drug houses in auctions for only $1. Then he would flip the houses and rent them out. Of course, not before he cleaned them thoroughly and added paint and updates. What they didn't tell you when you bought these homes was even though you got them for a dollar you still had to pay the city what they were worth in taxes.