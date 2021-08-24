Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Highly efficient removal of Sb(V) from water by franklinite-containing nano-FeZn composites

By Huiqing Wu
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe existence of toxic and carcinogenic pentavalent antimony in water is a great safety problem. In order to remove antimony(V) from water, the purpose of this study was to prepare a novel graphene nano iron zinc (rGO/NZV-FeZn) photocatalyst via hydrothermal method followed by ultrasonication. Herein, weakly magnetic nano-Fe–Zn materials (NZV-FeZn, GACSP/NZV-FeZn, and rGO/NZV-FeZn) capable of rapid and efficient Sb(V) adsorption from water were prepared and characterised. In particular, rGO/NZV-FeZn was shown to comprise franklinite, Fe0, and graphite. Adsorption data were fitted by a quasi-second-order kinetic equation and Langmuir model, revealing that among these materials, NZV-FeZn exhibited the best Sb removal performance (543.9 mgSb gNZV-FeZn−1, R2 = 0.951). In a practical decontamination test, Sb removal efficiency of 99.38% was obtained for a reaction column filled with 3.5 g of rGO/NZV-FeZn. Column regenerability was tested at an initial concentration of 0.8111 mgSb L−1, and the treated water obtained after five consecutive runs complied with the GB5749-2006 requirement for Sb. rGO/NZV-FeZn was suggested to remove Sb(V) through adsorption-photocatalytic reduction and flocculation sedimentation mechanisms and, in view of its high cost performance, stability, and upscalable synthesis, was concluded to hold great promise for source water and wastewater treatment.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Purification#Water Bodies#Contaminated Water#Water Research#Water Rights#Gacsp#Rgo Nzv Fezn#Sb#Gb5749#Pharmacopoeia#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Country
China
Related
ChemistryNature.com

Mobile ions determine the luminescence yield of perovskite light-emitting diodes under pulsed operation

The external quantum efficiency of perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs) has advanced quickly during the past few years. However, under pulsed operation, an operation mode which is important for display and visible light communication, the performance of PeLEDs changes a lot and requires in-depth understanding to facilitate these applications. Here, we report the response of PeLEDs under pulsed operation in the range of 10 Hz to 20 kHz. Beyond transient effects in the low frequencies, we find that for higher frequencies (>500 Hz) the transient electroluminescence intensity depends strongly on the duty cycle. This feature is much more pronounced and of different origin than that in conventional LEDs. We rationalise our experimental observations using a mathematical model and assign these features to the effect of mobile ionic charges in the perovskite. Our work also provides important implications for the operation of PeLEDs under the steady state, where accumulation of mobile ions at the interfaces could be beneficial for high electroluminescence yields but harmful for the long-term stability.
ChemistryNature.com

Magnetic silica particles functionalized with guanidine derivatives for microwave-assisted transesterification of waste oil

This study aimed to develop a facile synthesis procedure for heterogeneous catalysts based on organic guanidine derivatives superbases chemically grafted on silica-coated Fe3O4 magnetic nanoparticles. Thus, the three organosilanes that were obtained by reacting the selected carbodiimides (N,N′-dicyclohexylcarbodiimide (DCC), N,N′-diisopropylcarbodiimide (DIC), respectively 1-ethyl-3-(3-dimethylaminopropyl) carbodiimide (EDC) with 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane (APTES) were used in a one-pot synthesis stage for the generation of a catalytic active protective shell through the simultaneous hydrolysis/condensation reaction with tetraethyl orthosilicate (TEOS). The catalysts were characterized by FTIR, TGA, SEM, BET and XRD analysis confirming the successful covalent attachment of the organic derivatives in the silica shell. The second aim was to highlight the capacity of microwaves (MW) to intensify the transesterification process and to evaluate the activity, stability, and reusability characteristics of the catalysts. Thus, in MW-assisted transesterification reactions, all catalysts displayed FAME yields of over 80% even after 5 reactions/activation cycles. Additionally, the influence of FFA content on the catalytic activity was investigated. As a result, in the case of Fe3O4@SiO2-EDG, a higher tolerance towards the FFA content can be noticed with a FAME yield of over 90% (for a 5% (weight) vs oil catalyst content) and 5% weight FFA content.
ChemistryNature.com

Structural, microstructural, magnetic and electromagnetic absorption properties of spiraled multiwalled carbon nanotubes/barium hexaferrite (MWCNTs/BaFeO) hybrid

Microwave absorption properties were systematically studied for synthesised barium hexaferrite (BaFe12O19) nanoparticles and spiraled multiwalled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) hybrid. BaFe12O19 nanoparticles were synthesised by a high energy ball milling (HEBM) followed by sintering at 1400 °C and structural, electromagnetic and microwave characteristics have been scrutinized thoroughly. The sintered powders were then used as a catalyst to synthesise spiraled MWCNTs/BaFe12O19 hybrid via the chemical vapour deposition (CVD) process. The materials were then incorporated into epoxy resin to fabricate single-layer composite structures with a thickness of 2 mm. The composite of BaFe12O19 nanoparticles showed a minimum reflection loss is − 3.58 dB and no has an absorption bandwidth while the spiraled MWCNTs/BaFe12O19 hybrid showed the highest microwave absorption of more than 99.9%, with a minimum reflection loss of − 43.99 dB and an absorption bandwidth of 2.56 GHz. This indicates that spiraled MWCNTs/BaFe12O19 hybrid is a potential microwave absorber for microwave applications in X and Ku bands.
ChemistryNature.com

Graphyne-3: a highly efficient candidate for separation of small gas molecules from gaseous mixtures

Two-dimensional nanosheets, such as the general family of graphenes have attracted considerable attention over the past decade, due to their excellent thermal, mechanical, and electrical properties. We report on the result of a study of separation of gaseous mixtures by a model graphyne-3 membrane, using extensive molecular dynamics simulations and density functional theory. Four binary and one ternary mixtures of H\(_2\), CO\(_2\), CH\(_4\) and C\(_2\)H\(_6\) were studied. The results indicate the excellence of graphyne-3 for separation of small gas molecules from the mixtures. In particular, the H\(_2\) permeance through the membrane is on the order of \(10^7\) gas permeation unit, by far much larger than those in other membranes, and in particular in graphene. To gain deeper insights into the phenomenon, we also computed the density profiles and the residence times of the gases near the graphyne-3 surface, as well as their interaction energies with the membrane. The results indicate clearly the tendency of H\(_2\) to pass through the membrane at high rates, leaving behind C\(_2\)H\(_6\) and larger molecules on the surface. In addition, the possibility of chemisorption is clearly ruled out. These results, together with the very good mechanical properties of graphyne-3, confirm that it is an excellent candidate for separating small gas molecules from gaseous mixtures, hence opening the way for its industrial use.
ScienceNature.com

Solar cell design using graphene-based hollow nano-pillars

In this paper, the full solar spectrum coverage with an absorption efficiency above 96% is attained by shell-shaped graphene-based hollow nano-pillars on top of the refractory metal substrate. The material choice guarantees the high thermal stability of the device along with its robustness against harsh environmental conditions. To design the structure, constitutive parameters of graphene material in the desired frequency range are investigated and its absorption capability is illustrated by calculating the attenuation constant of the electromagnetic wave. It is observed that broadband absorption is a consequence of wideband retrieved surface impedance matching with the free-space intrinsic impedance due to the tapered geometry. Moreover, the azimuthal and longitudinal cavity resonances with different orders are exhibited for a better understanding of the underlying wideband absorption mechanism. Importantly, the device can tolerate the oblique incidence in a wide span around 65°, regardless of the polarization. The proposed structure can be realized by large-area fabrication techniques.
ChemistryNature.com

Electronic structures and optical characteristics of fluorescent pyrazinoquinoxaline assemblies and Au interfaces

Understanding the excitonic processes at the interfaces of fluorescent π-conjugated molecules and metal electrodes is important for both fundamental studies and emerging applications. Adsorption configurations of molecules on metal surfaces significantly affect the physical characteristics of junctions as well as molecules. Here, the electronic structures and optical properties of molecular assemblies/Au interfaces were investigated using scanning probe and photoluminescence microscopy techniques. Scanning tunneling microscopy images and tunneling conductance spectra suggested that the self-assembled molecules were physisorbed on the Au surface. Visible-range photoluminescence studies showed that Au thin films modified the emission spectra and reduced the lifetime of excitons. Surface potential maps, obtained by Kelvin probe force microscopy, could visualize electron transfer from the molecules to Au under illumination, which could explain the decreased lifetime of excitons at the molecule/Au interface.
CollegesNature.com

High COVID-19 transmission potential associated with re-opening universities can be mitigated with layered interventions

Controlling COVID-19 transmission in universities poses challenges due to the complex social networks and potential for asymptomatic spread. We developed a stochastic transmission model based on realistic mixing patterns and evaluated alternative mitigation strategies. We predict, for plausible model parameters, that if asymptomatic cases are half as infectious as symptomatic cases, then 15% (98% Prediction Interval: 6–35%) of students could be infected during the first term without additional control measures. First year students are the main drivers of transmission with the highest infection rates, largely due to communal residences. In isolation, reducing face-to-face teaching is the most effective intervention considered, however layering multiple interventions could reduce infection rates by 75%. Fortnightly or more frequent mass testing is required to impact transmission and was not the most effective option considered. Our findings suggest that additional outbreak control measures should be considered for university settings.
EngineeringNature.com

Wide range continuously tunable and fast thermal switching based on compressible graphene composite foams

Thermal switches have gained intense interest recently for enabling dynamic thermal management of electronic devices and batteries that need to function at dramatically varied ambient or operating conditions. However, current approaches have limitations such as the lack of continuous tunability, low switching ratio, low speed, and not being scalable. Here, a continuously tunable, wide-range, and fast thermal switching approach is proposed and demonstrated using compressible graphene composite foams. Large (~8x) continuous tuning of the thermal resistance is achieved from the uncompressed to the fully compressed state. Environmental chamber experiments show that our variable thermal resistor can precisely stabilize the operating temperature of a heat generating device while the ambient temperature varies continuously by ~10 °C or the heat generation rate varies by a factor of 2.7. This thermal device is promising for dynamic control of operating temperatures in battery thermal management, space conditioning, vehicle thermal comfort, and thermal energy storage.
IndustryNature.com

Graded bulk-heterojunction enables 17% binary organic solar cells via nonhalogenated open air coating

Graded bulk-heterojunction (G-BHJ) with well-defined vertical phase separation has potential to surpass classical BHJ in organic solar cells (OSCs). In this work, an effective G-BHJ strategy via nonhalogenated solvent sequential deposition is demonstrated using nonfullerene acceptor (NFA) OSCs. Spin-coated G-BHJ OSCs deliver an outstanding 17.48% power conversion efficiency (PCE). Depth-profiling X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (DP-XPS) and angle-dependent grazing incidence X-ray diffraction (GI-XRD) techniques enable the visualization of polymer/NFA composition and crystallinity gradient distributions, which benefit charge transport, and enable outstanding thick OSC PCEs (16.25% for 300 nm, 14.37% for 500 nm), which are among the highest reported. Moreover, the nonhalogenated solvent enabled G-BHJ OSC via open-air blade coating and achieved a record 16.77% PCE. The blade-coated G-BHJ has drastically different D-A crystallization kinetics, which suppresses the excessive aggregation induced unfavorable phase separation in BHJ. All these make G-BHJ a feasible and promising strategy towards highly efficient, eco- and manufacture friendly OSCs.
ScienceNature.com

Highly efficient evaporative cooling by all-day water evaporation using hierarchically porous biomass

We developed a 3D solar steam generator with the highest evaporation rate reported so far using a carbonized luffa sponge (CLS). The luffa sponge consisted of entangled fibers with a hierarchically porous structure; macropores between fibers, micro-sized pores in the fiber-thickness direction, and microchannels in the fiber-length direction. This structure remained after carbonization and played an important role in water transport. When the CLS was placed in the water, the microchannels in the fiber-length direction transported water to the top surface of the CLS by capillary action, and the micro-sized pores in the fiber-thickness direction delivered water to the entire fiber surface. The water evaporation rate under 1-sun illumination was 3.7 kg/m2/h, which increased to 14.5 kg/m2/h under 2 m/s wind that corresponded to the highest evaporation rate ever reported under the same condition. The high evaporation performance of the CLS was attributed to its hierarchically porous structure. In addition, it was found that the air temperature dropped by 3.6 °C when the wind passed through the CLS because of the absorption of the latent heat of vaporization. The heat absorbed by the CLS during water evaporation was calculated to be 9.7 kW/m2 under 1-sun illumination and 2 m/s wind, which was 10 times higher than the solar energy irradiated on the same area (1 kW/m2).
ScienceNature.com

Spin–orbit torque engineering in β-W/CoFeB heterostructures with W–Ta or W–V alloy layers between β-W and CoFeB

The spin–orbit torque (SOT) resulting from a spin current generated in a nonmagnetic transition metal layer offers a promising magnetization switching mechanism for spintronic devices. To fully exploit this mechanism, in practice, materials with high SOT efficiencies are indispensable. Moreover, new materials need to be compatible with semiconductor processing. This study introduces W–Ta and W–V alloy layers between nonmagnetic β-W and ferromagnetic CoFeB layers in β-W/CoFeB/MgO/Ta heterostructures. We carry out first-principles band structure calculations for W–Ta and W–V alloy structures to estimate the spin Hall conductivity. While the predicted spin Hall conductivity values of W–Ta alloys decrease monotonically from −0.82 × 103 S/cm for W100 at% as the Ta concentration increases, those of W–V alloys increase to −1.98 × 103 S/cm for W75V25 at% and then gradually decrease. Subsequently, we measure the spin Hall conductivities of both alloys. Experimentally, when β-W is alloyed with 20 at% V, the absolute value of the spin Hall conductivity considerably increases by 36% compared to that of the pristine β-W. We confirm that the W–V alloy also improves the SOT switching efficiency by approximately 40% compared to that of pristine β-W. This study demonstrates a new material that can act as a spin current-generating layer, leading to energy-efficient spintronic devices.
ChemistryNature.com

Confining isolated chromophores for highly efficient blue phosphorescence

High-efficiency blue phosphorescence emission is essential for organic optoelectronic applications. However, synthesizing heavy-atom-free organic systems having high triplet energy levels and suppressed non-radiative transitions—key requirements for efficient blue phosphorescence—has proved difficult. Here we demonstrate a simple chemical strategy for achieving high-performance blue phosphors, based on confining isolated chromophores in ionic crystals. Formation of high-density ionic bonds between the cations of ionic crystals and the carboxylic acid groups of the chromophores leads to a segregated molecular arrangement with negligible inter-chromophore interactions. We show that tunable phosphorescence from blue to deep blue with a maximum phosphorescence efficiency of 96.5% can be achieved by varying the charged chromophores and their counterions. Moreover, these phosphorescent materials enable rapid, high-throughput data encryption, fingerprint identification and afterglow display. This work will facilitate the design of high-efficiency blue organic phosphors and extend the domain of organic phosphorescence to new applications.
PhysicsNature.com

Sympathetic cooling of a trapped proton mediated by an LC circuit

Efficient cooling of trapped charged particles is essential to many fundamental physics experiments1,2, to high-precision metrology3,4 and to quantum technology5,6. Until now, sympathetic cooling has required close-range Coulomb interactions7,8, but there has been a sustained desire to bring laser-cooling techniques to particles in macroscopically separated traps5,9,10, extending quantum control techniques to previously inaccessible particles such as highly charged ions, molecular ions and antimatter. Here we demonstrate sympathetic cooling of a single proton using laser-cooled Be+ ions in spatially separated Penning traps. The traps are connected by a superconducting LC circuit that enables energy exchange over a distance of 9 cm. We also demonstrate the cooling of a resonant mode of a macroscopic LC circuit with laser-cooled ions and sympathetic cooling of an individually trapped proton, reaching temperatures far below the environmental temperature. Notably, as this technique uses only image–current interactions, it can be easily applied to an experiment with antiprotons1, facilitating improved precision in matter–antimatter comparisons11 and dark matter searches12,13.
ScienceNature.com

Superior photo-carrier diffusion dynamics in organic-inorganic hybrid perovskites revealed by spatiotemporal conductivity imaging

The outstanding performance of organic-inorganic metal trihalide solar cells benefits from the exceptional photo-physical properties of both electrons and holes in the material. Here, we directly probe the free-carrier dynamics in Cs-doped FAPbI3 thin films by spatiotemporal photoconductivity imaging. Using charge transport layers to selectively quench one type of carriers, we show that the two relaxation times on the order of 1 μs and 10 μs correspond to the lifetimes of electrons and holes in FACsPbI3, respectively. Strikingly, the diffusion mapping indicates that the difference in electron/hole lifetimes is largely compensated by their disparate mobility. Consequently, the long diffusion lengths (3~5 μm) of both carriers are comparable to each other, a feature closely related to the unique charge trapping and de-trapping processes in hybrid trihalide perovskites. Our results unveil the origin of superior diffusion dynamics in this material, crucially important for solar-cell applications.
EngineeringNature.com

Ferromagnetic soft catheter robots for minimally invasive bioprinting

In vivo bioprinting has recently emerged as a direct fabrication technique to create artificial tissues and medical devices on target sites within the body, enabling advanced clinical strategies. However, existing in vivo bioprinting methods are often limited to applications near the skin or require open surgery for printing on internal organs. Here, we report a ferromagnetic soft catheter robot (FSCR) system capable of in situ computer-controlled bioprinting in a minimally invasive manner based on magnetic actuation. The FSCR is designed by dispersing ferromagnetic particles in a fiber-reinforced polymer matrix. This design results in stable ink extrusion and allows for printing various materials with different rheological properties and functionalities. A superimposed magnetic field drives the FSCR to achieve digitally controlled printing with high accuracy. We demonstrate printing multiple patterns on planar surfaces, and considering the non-planar surface of natural organs, we then develop an in situ printing strategy for curved surfaces and demonstrate minimally invasive in vivo bioprinting of hydrogels in a rat model. Our catheter robot will permit intelligent and minimally invasive bio-fabrication.
ChemistryNature.com

WS moiré superlattices derived from mechanical flexibility for hydrogen evolution reaction

The discovery of moiré superlattices (MSLs) opened an era in the research of ‘twistronics’. Engineering MSLs and realizing unique emergent properties are key challenges. Herein, we demonstrate an effective synthetic strategy to fabricate MSLs based on mechanical flexibility of WS2 nanobelts by a facile one-step hydrothermal method. Unlike previous MSLs typically created through stacking monolayers together with complicated method, WS2 MSLs reported here could be obtained directly during synthesis of nanobelts driven by the mechanical instability. Emergent properties are found including superior conductivity, special superaerophobicity and superhydrophilicity, and strongly enhanced electro-catalytic activity when we apply ‘twistronics’ to the field of catalytic hydrogen production. Theoretical calculations show that such excellent catalytic performance could be attributed to a closer to thermoneutral hydrogen adsorption free energy value of twisted bilayers active sites. Our findings provide an exciting opportunity to design advanced WS2 catalysts through moiré superlattice engineering based on mechanical flexibility.
ScienceNature.com

Comparing the effect of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide nanoparticles on the ability of moderately halophilic bacteria to treat wastewater

This study evaluates the ability of moderately halophilic bacterial isolates (Serratia sp., Bacillus sp., Morganella sp., Citrobacter freundii and Lysinibacillus sp.) to treat polluted wastewater in the presence of nZnO and nTiO2 nanoparticles. In this study, bacteria isolates were able to take up nZnO and nTiO2 at concentrations ranging from 1 to 50 mg/L in the presence of higher DO uptake at up to 100% and 99%, respectively, while higher concentrations triggered a significant decrease. Individual halophilic bacteria exhibited a low COD removal efficiency in the presence of both metal oxide nanoparticles concentration ranged between 1 and 10 mg/L. At higher concentrations, they triggered COD release of up to − 60% concentration. Lastly, the test isolates also demonstrated significant nutrient removal efficiency in the following ranges: 23–65% for NO3− and 28–78% for PO43−. This study suggests that moderately halophilic bacteria are good candidates for the bioremediation of highly polluted wastewater containing low metal oxide nanoparticles.
ScienceNature.com

Ultrafast electron holes in plasma phase space dynamics

Electron holes (EH) are localized modes in plasma kinetic theory which appear as vortices in phase space. Earlier research on EH is based on the Schamel distribution function (df). A novel df is proposed here, generalizing the original Schamel df in a recursive manner. Nonlinear solutions obtained by kinetic simulations are presented, with velocities twice the electron thermal speed. Using 1D-1V kinetic simulations, their propagation characteristics are traced and their stability is established by studying their long-time evolution and their behavior through mutual collisions.
ChemistryNature.com

Comparative analysis of biological versus chemical synthesis of palladium nanoparticles for catalysis of chromium (VI) reduction

The discharge of hexavalent chromium [Cr(VI)] from several anthropogenic activities leads to environmental pollution. In this study, we explore a simple yet cost effective method for the synthesis of palladium (Pd) nanoparticles for the treatment of Cr(VI). The presence of elemental Pd [Pd(0)] was confirmed by scanning electron microscope (SEM), electron dispersive spectroscopy and X-ray diffraction (XRD). We show here that the biologically synthesized nanoparticles (Bio-PdNPs) exhibit improved catalytic reduction of Cr(VI) due to their size being smaller and also being highly dispersed as compared to chemically synthesized nanoparticles (Chem-PdNPs). The Langmuir–Hinshelwood mechanism was successfully used to model the kinetics. Using this model, the Bio-PdNPs were shown to perform better than Chem-PdNPs due to the rate constant (kbio = 6.37 mmol s−1 m−2) and Cr(VI) adsorption constant (KCr(VI),bio = 3.11 × 10−2 L mmol−1) of Bio-PdNPs being higher than the rate constant (kchem = 3.83 mmol s−1 m−2) and Cr(VI) adsorption constant (KCr(VI),chem = 1.14 × 10−2 L mmol−1) of Chem-PdNPs. In addition, product inhibition by trivalent chromium [Cr(III)] was high in Chem-PdNPs as indicated by the high adsorption constant of Cr(III) in Chem-PdNPs of KCr(III),chem = 52.9 L mmol−1 as compared to the one for Bio-PdNPs of KCr(III),bio = 2.76 L mmol−1.
ApparelNature.com

Structured fabrics with tunable mechanical properties

Structured fabrics, such as woven sheets or chain mail armours, derive their properties both from the constitutive materials and their geometry1,2. Their design can target desirable characteristics, such as high impact resistance, thermal regulation, or electrical conductivity3,4,5. Once realized, however, the fabrics’ properties are usually fixed. Here we demonstrate structured fabrics with tunable bending modulus, consisting of three-dimensional particles arranged into layered chain mails. The chain mails conform to complex shapes2, but when pressure is exerted at their boundaries, the particles interlock and the chain mails jam. We show that, with small external pressure (about 93 kilopascals), the sheets become more than 25 times stiffer than in their relaxed configuration. This dramatic increase in bending resistance arises because the interlocking particles have high tensile resistance, unlike what is found for loose granular media. We use discrete-element simulations to relate the chain mail’s micro-structure to macroscale properties and to interpret experimental measurements. We find that chain mails, consisting of different non-convex granular particles, undergo a jamming phase transition that is described by a characteristic power-law function akin to the behaviour of conventional convex media. Our work provides routes towards lightweight, tunable and adaptive fabrics, with potential applications in wearable exoskeletons, haptic architectures and reconfigurable medical supports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy