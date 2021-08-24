Cancel
Texas State

Texas Woman Shot By Husband After An Argument Turns Violent

By Juliet
texasbreaking.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman in Texas was recently shot by her common-law husband and father of her four children after an argument turned violent. The incident happened Saturday.”I just kept hearing the shots and I took off running. I tried to hide behind the truck and that wasn’t working. I heard the gunshots everywhere, breaking the window. When the tire got flat, I heard it and as soon as I heard that, I just ran,” Estefani Carrizales, the victim, said, according to ABC 13.

