Spartans fall to Red Devils in first game of season

RICHMOND — After the first half of Connersville's opening game of the 2021 season, it seemed that the Spartans could come out victorious over Richmond on Friday night. Unfortunately for CHS fans, it was the second half that would decide the game, and the Red Devils took the contest, 48-33. The score was tied at 14 going into the third quarter at Richmond's Lybolt Field. On its first possession, the Red Devils found the end zone thanks to a 30-yard run from Lucas Hall. The score would remain at 20-14 through the third quarter, as Connersville was unable to convert a first down in the period.