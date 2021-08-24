Cancel
Environment

EMSA Extends Heat Alert Through Tuesday

By News 9
News On 6
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMSA will continue their Medical Heat Alert through Tuesday as high temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 90s. This is the seventh Medical Heat Alert that EMSA has issued. Five people were treated for heat related illnesses on Monday. Stay with the News 9 weather team to keep...

www.newson6.com

