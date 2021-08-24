Cancel
Apex Legends nerfs Seer's Passive, Tactical, and Ultimate abilities

By Dom Peppiatt
vg247.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRespawn has rolled out an Apex Legends update that has nerfed Seer quite significantly after players complained that the newest Recon legend was a bit overpowered. Since Seer was introduced to the game at the beginning of Apex Legends: Emergence, players have expressed frustration his power level and utility. You...

#Apex Legends#Focus Of Attention#Playapex
