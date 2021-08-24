Cancel
Five principles for climate-resilient cities

By Christian Albert, Samuel Rufat, Christian Kuhlicke
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Ruhr University Bochum, Germany. Institut Universitaire de France, Paris, France. Helmholtz-Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ), Leipzig, Germany. You have full access to this article via your institution. The recent catastrophic floods in China, Belgium and Germany underscore the importance of building climate-resilient cities. We represent a consortium that has proposed...

www.nature.com

#Climate#France#Ruhr University#Ufz
New York City is on climate notice

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The remnants of Hurricane Ida knocked out another U.S. city on Wednesday. New York City received record rainfall, causing historic flooding and killing at least nine people, damaging homes and airports, and crippling public transportation read more . The devastation might get deep-pocketed residents to mobilize more capital in the fight against a changing climate.
EnvironmentNature.com

Extreme rainfall deficits were not the cause of recurring colonial era famines of southern Indian semi-arid regions

Using information contained in the eighteenth to twentieth century British administrative documents, preserved in the National Archives of India (NAI), we present a 218-year (1729–1947 AD) record of socioeconomic disruptions and human impacts (famines) associated with ‘rain failures’ that affected the semi-arid regions (SARs) of southern India. By mapping the southern Indian famine record onto long-term spatiotemporal measures of regional rainfall variability, we demonstrate that the SARs of southern India repeatedly experienced famines when annual rainfall reduced by ~ one standard deviation (1 SD), or more, from long-term averages. In other words, ‘rain failures’ listed in the colonial documents as causes of extreme socioeconomic disruptions, food shortages and human distress (famines) in the southern Indian SARs were fluctuations in precipitation well within the normal range of regional rainfall variability and not extreme rainfall deficits (≥ 3 SD). Our study demonstrates that extreme climate events were not necessary conditions for extreme socioeconomic disruptions and human impacts rendered by the colonial era famines in peninsular India. Based on our findings, we suggest that climate change risk assessement should consider the potential impacts of more frequent low-level anomalies (e.g. 1 SD) in drought prone semi-arid regions.
AgricultureNature.com

Land and people

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 178 (2021) Cite this article. Our relationship with the landscape has developed through time and more and more the environment is responding to human-driven changes. Now is the time to steer this relationship towards a sustainable future, suggest our Editorial Board Members.
ScienceNature.com

The relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels and the severity of COVID-19 disease and its mortality

Supplemental vitamin D can reduce the risk and mortality of viral pneumonia. The relationship between 25 hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] levels and the severity and mortality of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was evaluated. In this cross-sectional study, the admitted patients with COVID-19 were categorized as mild, moderate, severe, and critical based on clinical and radiologic characteristics. Calcium, phosphorus, albumin, creatinine, and serum 25(OH)D were measured and their correlation with the severity of disease and mortality were analyzed. During 2 months, 508 patients (442 patients in general wards and 66 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU)) were included. The participants were 56 ± 17 years old (52% male, 37% with comorbidity). Concerning severity, 13%, 42%, 36%, and 9% had mild, moderate, severe, and critical diseases, respectively. The mortality rate was 10.8%. Admission to ICU, severity of disease and mortality decreased significantly across quartiles of 25(OH)D. According to multivariate logistic regression analysis, disease mortality had a positive correlation with age and had a negative correlation with the serum level of 25(OH)D, calcium, and albumin. In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, low 25(OH)D was associated with severe disease and increased ICU admission and mortality rate.
Public HealthNature.com

Increased vulnerability to SARS-CoV-2 infection among indigenous people living in the urban area of Manaus

The COVID-19 pandemic threatens indigenous peoples living in suburban areas of large Brazilian cities and has thus far intensified their pre-existing socio-economic inequalities. We evaluated the epidemiological situation of SARS-CoV-2 infection among residents of the biggest urban multiethnic indigenous community of the Amazonas state, Brazil. Blood samples of 280 indigenous people living in the surrounding area of Manaus were tested for the presence of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgA or IgG antibodies. The risk factors and sociodemographic information were assessed through an epidemiological questionnaire. We found a total positivity rate of 64.64% (95% CI 59.01–70.28) for SARS-CoV-2 infection. IgA and IgG were detected in 55.71% (95% CI 49.89–61.54) and 60.71% (95% CI 54.98–66.45) of the individuals, respectively. Over 80% of positive individuals were positive for both IgA and IgG.No significant difference in positivity rates between genders or age groups was observed. Moreover, the age group ≥ 60 years old showed the highest antibody ratios (IgA mean ratio = 3.080 ± 1.623; IgG mean ratio = 4.221 ± 1.832), while the age groups 13–19 and 20–29 showed the lowest IgA (mean ratio = 2.268 ± 0.919) and IgG ratios (mean ratio = 2.207 ± 1.246), respectively. Individuals leaving the home more frequently were at higher risk of infection (Odds ratio (OD) 2.61; 95% CI 1.00–1.49; p = 0.048). Five or more individuals per household increased fivefold the risk of virus transmission (OR 2.56; 95% CI 1.09–6.01; p = 0.019). The disproportionate dissemination of SARS-CoV-2 infection observed among the study population might be driven by typical cultural behavior and socioeconomic inequalities. Despite the pandemic threat, this population is not being targeted by public policies and appears to be chronically invisible to the Brazilian authorities.
ScienceNature.com

Above us only sky

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 179 (2021) Cite this article. Greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution have changed the composition of the atmosphere, and thereby initiated global warming and reduced air quality. Our editorial board members note the need for a deeper understanding of atmospheric fluxes and processes to tackle climate and human health issues.
EnvironmentNature.com

Differences in the dynamics of community disaster resilience across the globe

The consideration of disaster resilience as a multidimensional concept provides a viable and promising way forward for reducing risk and minimizing impacts today and in the future. What is missing is the understanding of the actual dynamics of resilience over time based on empirical evidence. This empirical understanding requires a consistent measure of resilience. To that end, a Technical Resilience Grading Standard for community flood resilience, was applied in a longitudinal study from 2016 to 2018 in 68 communities across the globe. We analyse the dynamics of disaster resilience using an advanced boosted regression tree modelling framework. The main outcome of our analysis is twofold: first, we found empirical evidence that the dynamics of resilience build on a typology of communities and that different community clusters experience different dynamics; and second, the dynamics of resilience follows transitional behaviour rather than a linear or continuous process. These are empirical insights that can provide ways forward, theoretically as well as practically, in the understanding of resilience as well as in regard to effective policy guidance to enhance disaster resilience.
ScienceNature.com

A new long-term sampling approach to viruses on surfaces

The importance of virus disease outbreaks and its prevention is of growing public concern but our understanding of virus transmission routes is limited by adequate sampling strategies. While conventional swabbing methods provide merely a microbial snapshot, an ideal sampling strategy would allow reliable collection of viral genomic data over longer time periods. This study has evaluated a new, paper-based sticker approach for collection of reliable viral genomic data over longer time periods up to 14 days and after implementation of different hygiene measures. In contrast to swabbing methods, which sample viral load present on a surface at a given time, the paper-based stickers are attached to the surface area of interest and collect viruses that would have otherwise been transferred onto that surface. The major advantage of one-side adhesive stickers is that they are permanently attachable to a variety of surfaces. Initial results demonstrate that stickers permit stable recovery characteristics, even at low virus titers. Stickers also allow reliable virus detection after implementation of routine hygiene measures and over longer periods up to 14 days. Overall, results for this new sticker approach for virus genomic data collection are encouraging, but further studies are required to confirm anticipated benefits over a range of virus types.
WildlifeNature.com

“Ancient DNA” reveals that the scientific name for an extinct tortoise from Cape Verde refers to an extant South American species

We examined the type material of the extinct tortoise species Geochelone atlantica López-Jurado, Mateo and García-Márquez, 1998 from Sal Island, Cape Verde, using aDNA approaches and AMS radiocarbon dating. High-quality mitochondrial genomes obtained from the three type specimens support that all type material belongs to the same individual. In phylogenetic analyses using mitochondrial genomes of all species groups and genera of extant and some recently extinct tortoises, the type material clusters within the extant South American red-footed tortoise Chelonoidis carbonarius (Spix, 1824). Our radiocarbon date indicates that the tortoise from which the type series of G. atlantica originates was still alive during 1962 and 1974. These results provide firm evidence that the type material of G. atlantica does not belong to the Quaternary tortoise bones excavated on Sal Island in the 1930s, as originally thought. Thus, the extinct tortoise species remains unstudied and lacks a scientific name, and the name G. atlantica has to be relegated into the synonymy of C. carbonarius. The circumstances that led to this confusion currently cannot be disentangled.
Aerospace & DefenseNature.com

Probabilistic risk assessment of solar particle events considering the cost of countermeasures to reduce the aviation radiation dose

Cosmic-ray exposure to flight crews and passengers, which is called aviation radiation exposure, is an important topic in radiological protection, particularly for solar energetic particles (SEP). We therefore assessed the risks associated with the countermeasure costs to reduce SEP doses and dose rates for eight flight routes during five ground level enhancements (GLE). A four-dimensional dose-rate database developed by the Warning System for Aviation Exposure to Solar Energetic Particles, WASAVIES, was employed in the SEP dose evaluation. As for the cost estimation, we considered two countermeasures; one is the cancellation of the flight, and the other is the reduction of flight altitudes. Then, we estimated the annual occurrence frequency of significant GLE events that would bring the maximum flight route dose and dose rate over 1.0 mSv and 80 μSv/h, respectively, based on past records of GLE as well as historically large events observed by the cosmogenic nuclide concentrations in tree rings and ice cores. Our calculations suggest that GLE events of a magnitude sufficient to exceed the above dose and dose rate thresholds, requiring a change in flight conditions, occur once every 47 and 17 years, respectively, and their conservatively-estimated annual risks associated with the countermeasure costs are up to around 1.5 thousand USD in the cases of daily-operated long-distance flights.
EconomyNature.com

On the role of hypocrisy in escaping the tragedy of the commons

We study the emergence of cooperation in large spatial public goods games. Without employing severe social-pressure against “defectors”, or alternatively, significantly rewarding “cooperators”, theoretical models typically predict a system collapse in a way that is reminiscent of the “tragedy-of-the-commons” metaphor. Drawing on a dynamic network model, this paper demonstrates how cooperation can emerge when the social-pressure is mild. This is achieved with the aid of an additional behavior called “hypocrisy”, which appears to be cooperative from the external observer’s perspective but in fact hardly contributes to the social-welfare. Our model assumes that social-pressure is induced over both defectors and hypocritical players, though the extent of which may differ. Our main result indicates that the emergence of cooperation highly depends on the extent of social-pressure applied against hypocritical players. Setting it to be at some intermediate range below the one employed against defectors allows a system composed almost exclusively of defectors to transform into a fully cooperative one quickly. Conversely, when the social-pressure against hypocritical players is either too low or too high, the system remains locked in a degenerate configuration.
IndustryNature.com

Indicators of the molecular pathogenesis of virulent Newcastle disease virus in chickens revealed by transcriptomic profiling of spleen

Newcastle disease virus (NDV) has caused significant outbreaks in South-East Asia, particularly in Indonesia in recent years. Recently emerged genotype VII NDVs (NDV-GVII) have shifted their tropism from gastrointestinal/respiratory tropism to a lymphotropic virus, invading lymphoid organs including spleen and bursa of Fabricius to cause profound lymphoid depletion. In this study, we aimed to identify candidate genes and biological pathways that contribute to the disease caused by this velogenic NDV-GVII. A transcriptomic analysis based on RNA-Seq of spleen was performed in chickens challenged with NDV-GVII and a control group. In total, 6361 genes were differentially expressed that included 3506 up-regulated genes and 2855 down-regulated genes. Real-Time PCR of ten selected genes validated the RNA-Seq results as the correlation between them is 0.98. Functional and network analysis of Differentially Expressed Genes (DEGs) showed altered regulation of ElF2 signalling, mTOR signalling, proliferation of cells of the lymphoid system, signalling by Rho family GTPases and synaptogenesis signalling in spleen. We have also identified modified expression of IFIT5, PI3K, AGT and PLP1 genes in NDV-GVII infected chickens. Our findings in activation of autophagy-mediated cell death, lymphotropic and synaptogenesis signalling pathways provide new insights into the molecular pathogenesis of this newly emerged NDV-GVII.
WildlifeNature.com

Liolophura species discrimination with geographical distribution patterns and their divergence and expansion history on the northwestern Pacific coast

The chiton Liolophura japonica (Lischke 1873) is distributed in intertidal areas of the northwestern Pacific. Using COI and 16S rRNA, we found three genetic lineages, suggesting separation into three different species. Population genetic analyses, the two distinct COI barcoding gaps albeit one barcoding gap in the 16S rRNA, and phylogenetic relationships with a congeneric species supported this finding. We described L. koreana, sp. nov. over ca. 33°24′ N (JJ), and L. sinensis, sp. nov. around ca. 27°02′–28°00′ N (ZJ). We confirmed that these can be morphologically distinguished by lateral and dorsal black spots on the tegmentum and the shape of spicules on the perinotum. We also discuss species divergence during the Plio-Pleistocene, demographic expansions following the last interglacial age in the Pleistocene, and augmentation of COI haplotype diversity during the Pleistocene. Our study sheds light on the potential for COI in examining marine invertebrate species discrimination and distribution in the northwestern Pacific.
ChemistryNature.com

Synthetic exploration of sulfinyl radicals using sulfinyl sulfones

Sulfinyl radicals – one of the fundamental classes of S-centered radicals – have eluded synthetic application in organic chemistry for over 60 years, despite their potential to assemble valuable sulfoxide compounds. Here we report the successful generation and use of sulfinyl radicals in a dual radical addition/radical coupling with unsaturated hydrocarbons, where readily-accessed sulfinyl sulfones serve as the sulfinyl radical precursor. The strategy provides an entry to a variety of previously inaccessible linear and cyclic disulfurized adducts in a single step, and demonstrates tolerance to an extensive range of hydrocarbons and functional groups. Experimental and theoretical mechanistic investigations suggest that these reactions proceed through sequential sulfonyl and sulfinyl radical addition.
ScienceNature.com

A dynamic planet

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 181 (2021) Cite this article. Processes within the Earth shape and influence the surface environment and the emergence and evolution of life. Our Editorial board members outline recent advances and future directions in our attempt to understand the history of our planet and its environment.
ScienceNature.com

Orexin receptors 1 and 2 in serotonergic neurons differentially regulate peripheral glucose metabolism in obesity

The wake-active orexin system plays a central role in the dynamic regulation of glucose homeostasis. Here we show orexin receptor type 1 and 2 are predominantly expressed in dorsal raphe nucleus-dorsal and -ventral, respectively. Serotonergic neurons in ventral median raphe nucleus and raphe pallidus selectively express orexin receptor type 1. Inactivation of orexin receptor type 1 in serotonin transporter-expressing cells of mice reduced insulin sensitivity in diet-induced obesity, mainly by decreasing glucose utilization in brown adipose tissue and skeletal muscle. Selective inactivation of orexin receptor type 2 improved glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity in obese mice, mainly through a decrease in hepatic gluconeogenesis. Optogenetic activation of orexin neurons in lateral hypothalamus or orexinergic fibers innervating raphe pallidus impaired or improved glucose tolerance, respectively. Collectively, the present study assigns orexin signaling in serotonergic neurons critical, yet differential orexin receptor type 1- and 2-dependent functions in the regulation of systemic glucose homeostasis.
WorldNature.com

Knowledge, awareness and practices of Pakistani professionals amid-COVID-19 outbreak

End of the year 2019 marks an unprecedented outbreak of a pandemic named COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2. It was first discovered in China and later spread to the whole world, currently inflicting almost 200 countries. After China, few other countries have emerged as potential epicenters of this disease including the US, Italy, Spain and Pakistan, as indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO). Since proper preventive and curative measures in the form of a vaccine or medication are currently unavailable throughout the world, the only remedy devised to stop the spread of this virus is self-isolation. Such a measure necessitates ample awareness and understanding among people to avoid actions that lead to the spread of this virus. Pakistan is the fifth-most populous country in the world (212.2 million) and has a record of contagious outbreaks in the past. Therefore, it is key to evaluate the general understanding regarding the cause, spread and control of this disease in Pakistani population and acquire data to anticipate the possible spread and persistence of this disease to design relevant preventive measures. We have attempted to collect such data from professionals who are susceptible to acquiring the infection due to an unavoidable exposure. Keeping in view the current lock down, we have relied on an internet based collection of data by filling a self-designed questionnaire that is responded to by 1132. Descriptive and Frequency Analysis were performed on the responses received using MS Excel and SPSS software. A total of 1132 individuals responded to the questionnaire among which include academic (45.8%), non-academic (20.8%), healthcare (7.8%), security (5.9%) and other (19.7%) professionals. The questionnaire addressed the level of basic information regarding the cause, spread, cure and prevention of this disease among professionals, in an attempt to provide directions for awareness campaigns at different levels in Pakistan and provide a model for similar outbreaks in the future.To our expectations, almost after a month of the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan, above 50% to up to 90% of the recorded responses against every question showed ample understanding regarding the cause, spread and control of the disease which is an indicator of effective public awareness campaigns throughout the country largely based on media drive.
ScienceNature.com

In-situ assessment of natural terrestrial-radioactivity from Uranium-238 (U), Thorium-232 (Th) and Potassium-40 (K) in coastal urban-environment and its possible health implications

The risk of natural terrestrial radioactivity on human health is often underestimated, and environmental safety awareness is necessary. Hence, this study aims to assess natural sources of gamma radiation emitter in coastal urban-environment using the radiometric technique. The dosage of gamma radiation from a parent radionuclide such as Uranium-238 (238U), Thorium-232 (232Th) and Potassium-40 (40K) and were measured using portable gamma spectroscopy. The result showed that the measured value of 238U activity was between 10.81 \(\pm\) 0.69 and 46.31 \(\pm\) 1.43 Bqkg−1. The mean value was estimated to be 35.44 \(\pm\) 0.97 Bqkg−1 which is slightly higher than the world average. Meanwhile, 232Th activity ranges from 28.42 \(\pm\) 1.12 to 69.43 \(\pm\) 1.76 Bqkg−1 with the calculated mean value of 92.57 \(\pm\) 1.17 Bqkg−1 while 40K activity ranged between 31.30 ± 1.32 and 328.65 ± 2.32 Bqkg−1 with the estimated mean 137.59 \(\pm\) 2.42 Bqkg−1. Radiological parameters such as radium equivalent (Req), internal hazard (Hint) and external hazard (Hext) assessment were in the range of 66.00 Bqkg−1 to 141.76 Bqkg−1, 0.232 to 0.452 and 0.178 to 0.383, respectively. The measured values of gamma dose-rates ranged between 54.283 ± 0.78 and 117.531 ± 1.14 nGyh−1 with the calculated mean value of 84.770 ± 0.97 nGyh−1.
WildlifeNature.com

Ultra slow acoustic energy transport in dense fish aggregates

A dramatic slowing down of acoustic wave transport in dense fish shoals is observed in open-sea fish cages. By employing a multi-beam ultrasonic antenna, we observe the coherent backscattering phenomenon. We extract key parameters of wave transport such as the transport mean free path and the energy transport velocity of diffusive waves from diffusion theory fits to the experimental data. The energy transport velocity is found to be about 10 times smaller than the speed of sound in water, a value that is exceptionally low compared with most observations in acoustics. By studying different models of the fish body, we explain the basic mechanism responsible for the observed very slow transport of ultrasonic waves in dense fish shoals. Our results show that, while the fish swim bladder plays an important role in wave scattering, other organs have to be considered to explain ultra-low energy transport velocities.
ScienceNature.com

Exploring the best monochromatic energy level in dual energy spectral imaging for coronary stents after percutaneous coronary intervention

In this study, the optimal monochromatic energy level in dual-energy spectral CT required for imaging coronary stents after percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) was explored. Thirty-five consecutive patients after PCI were examined using the dual-energy spectral CT imaging mode. The original images were reconstructed at 40–140 keV (10-keV interval) monochromatic levels. The in-stent and out-stent CT values at each monochromatic level were measured to calculate the signal-to-noise ratio(SNR) and contrast-to-noise ratio (CNR) for the vessel and the CT value difference between the in-stent and out-stent lumen (dCT (in–out)), which reflects the artificial CT number increase due to the beam hardening effect caused by the stents. The subjective image quality of the stent and in-stent vessel was evaluated by two radiologists using a 5-point scale. With the increase in energy level, the CT value, SNR, CNR, and dCT (in–out) all decreased. At 80 keV, the mean CT value in-stent reached (345.24 ± 93.43) HU and dCT (in–out) started plateauing. In addition, the subjective image quality of the stents and vessels peaked at 80 keV. The 80 keV monochromatic images are optimal for imaging cardiac patients with stents after PCI, balancing the enhancement and SNR and CNR in the vessels while minimizing the beam hardening artifacts caused by the stents.

