Morrow County, OR

South Morrow County hosts weekend yard sales

By East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 9 days ago

MORROW COUNTY — Yard sales will be springing up throughout the communities in South Morrow County. They are planned Aug 27-29 in Heppner, Lexington and Ione. Every property is responsible for their own sale, signage and adding their location and times to the Heppner Area Classifieds Facebook site. Some of the sales are one day only, while others will be open all three days. For more information, check out the “Heppner Area Classifieds” group on Facebook.

