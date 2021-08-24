Foster kids have splashing good time in Hermiston

HERMISTON — Area foster children and youths dove into fun during the annual Department of Human Services Foster Swim Party at the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center. Marvin Hamilton, a recruitment and retention champion for District 9 and 12 (which includes Umatilla and Morrow counties) of the DHS Child Welfare program, said it’s one of the favorite activities of foster children and youths, as well as their families. Thanks to continued support from community partners, Hamilton said the event provided an opportunity for resource (foster) families to get out of the house and have a fun evening at the pool.