Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hermiston, OR

Foster kids have splashing good time in Hermiston

By Tammy Malgesini East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERMISTON — Area foster children and youths dove into fun during the annual Department of Human Services Foster Swim Party at the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center. Marvin Hamilton, a recruitment and retention champion for District 9 and 12 (which includes Umatilla and Morrow counties) of the DHS Child Welfare program, said it’s one of the favorite activities of foster children and youths, as well as their families. Thanks to continued support from community partners, Hamilton said the event provided an opportunity for resource (foster) families to get out of the house and have a fun evening at the pool.

www.eastoregonian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Umatilla County, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
Hermiston, OR
Society
Umatilla County, OR
Lifestyle
City
Hermiston, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Umatilla, OR
Hermiston, OR
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Children#Foster Families#Foster Parents#The Dhs Child Welfare#Kiwanis Club#Shearer S Foods#Trci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Cheney elevated as vice chair of Jan. 6 committee

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming will now have a higher profile on the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) on Thursday elevated her as vice chairman of the select committee, a move designed to blunt criticism from former President Trump and his GOP loyalists on Capitol Hill that the panel is purely a partisan exercise.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as flames crept on toward Nevada. U.S. President Joe Biden approved a declaration of emergency in California and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy