There are many opportunities for entrepreneurs who have a calling to support other businesses. Every business owner relies on the expertise and resources of external suppliers and service providers to power their productivity and success. Present a business owner with goods or services that offer a competitive edge in the marketplace at a great price with a high level of customer care, and you could make a client for life in this relationship-driven category. If serving the business sector appeals to you, consider these B2B opportunities that align well with different skill sets and areas of expertise.