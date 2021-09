The Best Buy PS5 restock is right now, and our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider just sent out an alert and will help you secure a console – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. We see both the PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital consoles available for MSRP, meaning you won't pay more than $499 and $399 respectively in a forced bundle. That's why people prefer a Best Buy restock, even though it's one of the harder retailers to buy consoles from in the US. There's also a Walmart PS5 and Xbox restock time planned for tonight.