Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

TikTok Shows Horrifying Tennessee Flood Waters Devastate Loretta Lynn’s Ranch (VIDEO)

By Angel Welsh
Posted by 
KISS 106
KISS 106
 9 days ago

We reported yesterday morning during Robbie Lee's roundup that floodwaters had devastated Tennessee. Loretta Lynn's longtime ranch foreman was also lost in the flood. It has been reported that over 17 inches of rain fell within 24 hours in Middle Tennessee leaving many towns completely devasted. The water just has nowhere to go and it literally mowed down churches, homes, and businesses in its way. It is being reported that this rainfall may just be the largest amount of rain the state has ever seen. Tennessee is just coming off major flooding earlier in the year when Nashville was hit with floodwaters.

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Lynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Community Resource Center#Crc#Unhoused Flood#Starve Hollow Campground
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
KISS 106

How Many of These Kentucky Attractions Have You Visited? [LIST]

I love to travel. Long distances, short getaways. It doesn't matter. And I love to do it by car because you can see more of the country. In fact, I've visited 45 states and couldn't have accomplished it had I only traveled by air. Yes, air travel is wildly convenient and I will access it to get to my last five. For one thing, I've heard it's very difficult to DRIVE to Hawaii.
Kentucky StatePosted by
KISS 106

Help Name Adorable Baby Highland Calf For Local Kentucky Farm Market

If I could have any pet I wanted, with no laws against me having it, I always thought I would choose a monkey. Like a baby, they seem cute, cuddly, smart, and fun to play with. Then our son's girlfriend asked us to pet sit her baby, pygmy pig. OMG, it was so cute. We hated to send her back and had to keep reminding ourselves that she would eventually get MUCH bigger. Then, saw some photos of Highland miniature calves, and I was hooked.
Indiana StatePosted by
KISS 106

Indiana Brewery Begins a No-Tipping Policy

One Indiana brewery is causing quite a stir online after they announced they're enacting a "no-tipping" policy. Now if you've ever worked in the bar/restaurant industry or if you know someone who has, then you know that tips are how bartenders and servers make a living. Switchyard Brewing Company in Bloomington is now turning the norm of tipping on its head and has switched to a "no-tipping system."
TravelPosted by
KISS 106

Did You Know There is a Fairy House Hidden in the Forrest Near Gatlinburg?

Gatlinburg is one of my favorite places to visit. I love it because you can do so much. If you're wanting a fun touristy trip where you can walk around and check out sights as well as Ripley's Museums and Aquarium you can do just that. Or if you're wanting a more low-key less "people-y" vacation you can rent a cabin and spend your time hiking in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. There are endless possibilities of things to do.
Savannah, GAPosted by
KISS 106

From Yummy to Spooky There Is Something for Everyone in Savannah Georgia

Whether you're a foodie, a shopaholic or you love spooky history, Savannah, Georgia should be on your travel bucket list. The Hostess City of the South had been on my list of must-visit places for a long time. When my daughter and I started planning our annual road trip to celebrate her 22nd birthday, we both agreed Savannah was the place we both wanted to go.
AnimalsPosted by
KISS 106

Woman Shares Video of Bear Strolling Across a Crowded Gatlinburg Street [Watch]

What would you do if you were walking down the street, just minding your own business - maybe you're doing a little shopping, or maybe grabbing a bite of lunch - when all of the sudden a big ol' black bear comes walking by? I think most of us would probably freak out, I know I sure would, but apparently people in Gatlinburg, TN have a different reaction. Their first reaction is not to run away or hide, instead, they pull out their phone to get some footage of the incident. I guess I should be grateful for that, otherwise, I wouldn't be talking about this video.
Indiana StatePosted by
KISS 106

If You See This Invasive Insect In Indiana, KILL IT

There's a new invasive insect that has made its way into Indiana and officials aren't playing around. They say if you see it, you should kill it. We have heard a lot about invasive plants and insects in Indiana recently. Everything from a mussel species to Poison Hemlock has been talked about taking over Indiana, and those are just examples. There are a lot of other invasive species out there that are invading the area. Another invasive insect that has been recently talked about is the spotted lanternfly. If you spot it, you are given full permission to kill it.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Myriad Brewing Company Confirms New Warrick County Location

A part of the Evansville brewery scene since 2018, Myriad Brewing Company is expanding into Warrick County and they've confirmed the address of their new location. Currently, Myriad Brewing Company has a location in Downtown Evansville at 101 Southeast First Street. The microbrewery offers twelve taps along with a selection of wines and spirits. They frequently offer events and host food trucks and have even brought in the likes of Cousin's Maine Lobster truck that you may have seen before on Shark Tank.
Kentucky StatePosted by
KISS 106

Owensboro and Western Kentucky Expecting Rain from Hurricane Ida This Week

If you lived in Owensboro or, really, anywhere in the Ohio Valley for any length of time, you've heard this: "Don't like the weather? Wait five minutes." Well, that five minutes stretches to unwelcome lengths in the summertime, as evidenced by this fun little heatwave we've been experiencing over the past week. No, I don't like this weather and I've been waiting for far longer than five minutes.
Kentucky StatePosted by
KISS 106

Kentucky’s Least & Most Expensive Home for Sale & One Is Right Outside Madisonville

Angel here and I have lived all over the place. When I lived in Toledo, Ohio, I remember my brother would flip houses. The city of Toledo would sell homes former drug houses in auctions for only $1. Then he would flip the houses and rent them out. Of course, not before he cleaned them thoroughly and added paint and updates. What they didn't tell you when you bought these homes was even though you got them for a dollar you still had to pay the city what they were worth in taxes.
Kentucky StatePosted by
KISS 106

TEN-HUT: Kentucky Has an Armyworm Problem

"Worms, Roxanne!" Google it. Anyway, I decided long ago that if I ever write about worms, I was going to incorporate that quote, even if it has nothing to do with the story. Have you ever heard of an armyworm? Okay, I see a few hands. Well, mine was not...
Indiana StatePosted by
KISS 106

Kentucky ‘Wild’ Goat Surprises Unsupsecting Indiana Boaters – See Funny Photos

Lake Cumberland, in Kentucky, is one of the state's most beautiful state parks. The lake is absolutely gorgeous. The huge lake is lined with amazing rock cliff walls and forest. While you're there, on a boat, enjoying the lake and looking at the shore, you can expect to see fish, birds, raccoons, squirrels, even an occasional bobcat or black bear, or Bigfoot. Yes, I said Bigfoot. But, only a few lucky boaters have seen Billy, the Lake Cumberland Goat.
Indiana StatePosted by
KISS 106

Never, Ever Veer For Deer, Indiana State Police Share Why

My deer hunting dad taught me that deer are most active, moving and searching for food at dusk and at dawn. Both of these times are when I'm driving on the road the most. On my way to work, this morning, I had three different run-ins with a deer. Listen to me tell how my drive to work played out.
Tennessee StatePosted by
KISS 106

Ohio County Family Organizes Donation Drive for Tennessee Flood Victims

The recent Tennessee floods have left many people without the necessary resources they need. One Ohio County family is rallying the troops to help out and you can too. The Patterson family from Ohio County holds the town of Waverly, Tennessee very near and dear to their heart and when the floods destroyed it they decided they wanted to help out. Matilda's husband and son travel to Loretta Lynn's Ranch twice a year to ride dirt bikes.
Tennessee StatePosted by
KISS 106

SEE INSIDE: Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in East Tennessee [PHOTOS]

When I was tipped off about this incredibly cool tourist attraction in the Smoky Mountains, I could not, for the life of me, place where I'd heard the name. I did a Google search but found nothing more about Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary other than its history and the fact that it is quite a popular destination for east Tennessee tourists. And I can understand why.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Newburgh Indiana Couple Trying to Locate Owners of Stray Parrot

As a pet owner, there is nothing more heartbreaking and panic-inducing than losing a pet. We've all seen the frantic posts to social media from pet owners whose pets have gone missing. Personally, I try to share those whenever I see them because I know how devastated I would be if my Jupiter Jack were to escape the safety of our home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy