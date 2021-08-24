TikTok Shows Horrifying Tennessee Flood Waters Devastate Loretta Lynn’s Ranch (VIDEO)

What would you do if you were walking down the street, just minding your own business - maybe you're doing a little shopping, or maybe grabbing a bite of lunch - when all of the sudden a big ol' black bear comes walking by? I think most of us would probably freak out, I know I sure would, but apparently people in Gatlinburg, TN have a different reaction. Their first reaction is not to run away or hide, instead, they pull out their phone to get some footage of the incident. I guess I should be grateful for that, otherwise, I wouldn't be talking about this video.