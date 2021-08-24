Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

TikTok Shows Horrifying Tennessee Flood Waters Devastate Loretta Lynn’s Ranch (VIDEO)

By Angel Welsh
Posted by 
WBKR
WBKR
 9 days ago

We reported yesterday morning during Robbie Lee's roundup that floodwaters had devastated Tennessee. Loretta Lynn's longtime ranch foreman was also lost in the flood. It has been reported that over 17 inches of rain fell within 24 hours in Middle Tennessee leaving many towns completely devasted. The water just has nowhere to go and it literally mowed down churches, homes, and businesses in its way. It is being reported that this rainfall may just be the largest amount of rain the state has ever seen. Tennessee is just coming off major flooding earlier in the year when Nashville was hit with floodwaters.

wbkr.com

Comments / 0

WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Lynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Community Resource Center#Crc#Unhoused Flood#Starve Hollow Campground
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
WBKR

How Many of These Kentucky Attractions Have You Visited? [LIST]

I love to travel. Long distances, short getaways. It doesn't matter. And I love to do it by car because you can see more of the country. In fact, I've visited 45 states and couldn't have accomplished it had I only traveled by air. Yes, air travel is wildly convenient and I will access it to get to my last five. For one thing, I've heard it's very difficult to DRIVE to Hawaii.
MusicPosted by
WBKR

Big Redneck Rave Bringing Mud, Music, & Mayhem To Mammoth Cave

Mammoth Cave is about to be LIT! Isn't that want all the cool kids are saying?! A big Redneck Rave is coming to Western Kentucky and we have all the crazy details. Redneck Rave is happening October 14-17, in Mammoth Cave, Kentucky. Now I've heard of a rave and as a teenager was never allowed to go to one but I'd never heard of a Redneck Rave. I've learned this might be a few levels above what my momma said a big NO to all those years ago.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

Precious Opal Is Seeking Her Furever Family – Is That You?

This precious girl needs a furever home and she is waiting on you. Meet Opal Y'ALL!. They THINK Opal is a 14-week old beagle/dachshund/lab mix. She and her brother were pulled from a neighboring shelter. Unfortunately the evening they came home, the brother was diagnosed with parvo and died. Opal...
Kentucky StatePosted by
WBKR

Owensboro and Western Kentucky Expecting Rain from Hurricane Ida This Week

If you lived in Owensboro or, really, anywhere in the Ohio Valley for any length of time, you've heard this: "Don't like the weather? Wait five minutes." Well, that five minutes stretches to unwelcome lengths in the summertime, as evidenced by this fun little heatwave we've been experiencing over the past week. No, I don't like this weather and I've been waiting for far longer than five minutes.
LifestylePosted by
WBKR

Disappointing News: WBKR’s Camp Country Canceled for Second Year in a Row

I feel as if we have been here before. The truth is we have. This time last year, we made the disappointing decision to cancel 2020's Camp Country, which would have been the 5th anniversary of an event that is one of our favorites here at WBKR. When we made that decision, we did so eagerly anticipating 2021. We were convinced that, by September of this year, we'd be on our way to having the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear-view mirror. I don't think any of us then could have foreseen where we are now.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
WBKR

SEE INSIDE: It’s the House and Neighborhood Where ‘A Christmas Story’ Was Filmed in Cleveland, Ohio

I'll have to admit that I came late to the party with regards to A Christmas Story, the now-iconic movie that tops just about everyone's holiday must-watch list. In fact, it's usually run on a continuous loop on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. And, guess what...I didn't even see it for the first time, all the way through, until about five years ago. Guess what else...it did not immediately grab me.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WBKR

Ohio County Family Organizes Donation Drive for Tennessee Flood Victims

The recent Tennessee floods have left many people without the necessary resources they need. One Ohio County family is rallying the troops to help out and you can too. The Patterson family from Ohio County holds the town of Waverly, Tennessee very near and dear to their heart and when the floods destroyed it they decided they wanted to help out. Matilda's husband and son travel to Loretta Lynn's Ranch twice a year to ride dirt bikes.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

Bikes, Hot Air Balloons and an Eagles Tribute Band This Week in Owensboro

It's hard to believe, but this is the second to the last week of the 25th Anniversary Season of Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. Next week, the free music series is going to wrap up with a big boy band bang! The All the Cool Kids event, with AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys, Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees, Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC and Chris Blue from NBC's The Voice, will close out the season on the Ruoff Party Stage in front of the Owensboro Convention Center. It's going to be incredible.
Kentucky StatePosted by
WBKR

TEN-HUT: Kentucky Has an Armyworm Problem

"Worms, Roxanne!" Google it. Anyway, I decided long ago that if I ever write about worms, I was going to incorporate that quote, even if it has nothing to do with the story. Have you ever heard of an armyworm? Okay, I see a few hands. Well, mine was not...
Ohio County, KYPosted by
WBKR

Ohio County Event Promises Monster Trucks, Corn Hole, Food Booths and More!

Last year, Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston discussed the need to facilitate mental health awareness and suicide prevention in Hartford, Beaver Dam and surrounding areas. Following the formation of a special committee to address those needs, Ohio County hosted its first-ever Mental Health/Suicide Awareness Event. Next month, the second annual event will take place and promises to be bigger, better and offer even more special attractions and resources. And, of course, the public is invited and encouraged to attend.
Kentucky StatePosted by
WBKR

When Will We See the First Frost in Western Kentucky this Fall?

It's hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that today, August 24th, Starbucks officially released their Fall flavors for 2021 because the high temperature is in the mid-90s. The only thing I like in the mid-90s is my R&B. But, whether you like it or not - whether you're ready for it or not - Fall is coming, and it's really not that far away. One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

Does Anybody Else Miss the Mazzio’s Pizza in Owensboro Like I Do?

Yesterday here at WBKR.com and our WBKR app, Barb Birgy shared the exciting news that Daviess County now has a new Noble Roman's Pizza location. There's a blast from the past, right? Remember when Noble Roman's was in Wesleyan Park Plaza? When I was a kid, that was one of my family's favorite places to eat. The pizza was insanely good.
Kentucky StatePosted by
WBKR

Huge International Chicken Festival with Music & Vendors Coming To Kentucky

Raise your wing if you love fried chicken! The World Chicken Festival is coming to Kentucky and bringing a bucket full of fun and festivities. The festival is four days of breaded and deep-fried fun for folks who visit. It takes place in London, Kentucky with music, tons of vendors, lots of yummy food, a carnival, and the craziest contests you've ever been a part of. All the chicken will be cooked in the world's largest stainless-steel skillet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy