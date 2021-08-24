TikTok Shows Horrifying Tennessee Flood Waters Devastate Loretta Lynn’s Ranch (VIDEO)

I feel as if we have been here before. The truth is we have. This time last year, we made the disappointing decision to cancel 2020's Camp Country, which would have been the 5th anniversary of an event that is one of our favorites here at WBKR. When we made that decision, we did so eagerly anticipating 2021. We were convinced that, by September of this year, we'd be on our way to having the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear-view mirror. I don't think any of us then could have foreseen where we are now.