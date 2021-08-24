Cancel
They Broke Up, But Then This Brooklyn Post-Punk Duo Made 'Structure' From Chaos

By Loren DiBlasi
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater From Your Eyes' new album, Structure, opens with a picture-perfect love song. Soft and sparkling, "When You're Around" flows with the sort of misty melodies that follow two love-struck characters in an early '70s black-and-white romance. Close your eyes, and you can see the pair, hand-in-hand, gliding together through hazy streets on a moonlit summer's night. There's an intimacy in how the words unravel — warm and generous, straight from singer Rachel Brown's wide-open heart — and has there ever been a line more devastating than "I hear your voice and save it for later"? But according to the band themselves, it's all an illusion.

Rachel Brown
Mark Rothko
