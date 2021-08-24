Cancel
TV Series

Netflix’s live-action ‘Cowboy Bebop’ series will start streaming on November 19th

By Priyanka Patil
infusenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s live-action adaptation of classic anime Cowboy Bebop has been bound to happen, and the show at last has a release date. The 10-episode first season will begin spilling on November 19th. In spite of the fact that Netflix hasn’t posted a trailer at this time, it gave a first...

