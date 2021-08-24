Keep going — You just might surprise yourself | Intentional Living in the Cañon

Whether you’re experiencing that freedom for the first time or think you’re a seasoned pro, these are six ways to feel safe on campus:. The best way to protect yourself on campus is to have some sort of self-defensive weapon. While we can’t have actual weapons, there are great and convenient ways to defend yourself. The most common methods are pepper spray keychains and self defense alarms. A unique and preferred defense accessory is a self-defense cat keyring. It looks like any ordinary keyring, but can be used to attack someone when it's clutched between the fingers. In a worst case scenario, this keyring can be substituted for car or house keys between. No matter what one chooses to bring into battle, having something to arm yourself with is the first step to safety.