Keep going — You just might surprise yourself | Intentional Living in the Cañon

Every single zodiac sign needs someone to balance their individual strengths and weaknesses. Thankfully, each of the 12 zodiac signs has a sister sign, which provides a nice balance to every energy present along the zodiac. While opposites tend to butt heads at times, your own sister sign can teach you a lot about yourself while offering an immense amount of support for you. For example, Virgo’s sister sign, Pisces, is as different as they come, but they can teach Virgo individuals so much about harmony. While Virgos tend to thrive when they’re given the opportunity to organize, analyze, and solve problems, the one thing they tend to fall short on is tapping into their emotional, creative side. Luckily for them, Virgo’s sister sign is a pro at all of those things, and can offer an interesting level of personal insight for them.
