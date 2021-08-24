USVI confirms that adult cruise passengers must be vaccinated

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Carnival Cruise Lines has Carnival pushed cruising from Mobile to January and announced new testing requirements. Carnival Cruise Line's Have Fun. Be Safe. protocols and procedures have been developed in consultation with our medical experts, and they are designed to be effective and adaptable as the current public health situation evolves. We will continue to operate vaccinated cruises as defined by the CDC, including having our crew fully vaccinated. By doing so, Carnival is able to provide the optimal guest experience while at the same time protect the health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit. Until further notice, all our operations will meet this standard. so that we can successfully restart our operations and maintain the confidence of the destinations that we visit and deliver on our itineraries and guest experience.