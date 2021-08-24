USVI confirms that adult cruise passengers must be vaccinated
The U.S. Virgin Islands has confirmed its policy of requiring all cruise passengers 12 and over to be fully vaccinated for a cruise ship to be allowed entry into its ports. The USVI government said in a statement from that it has been working with cruise lines to resume operations throughout 2021 and has established binding protocols in collaboration with the Virgin Islands Port Authority and the Virgin Islands Department of Health.www.travelweekly.com
