Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

USVI confirms that adult cruise passengers must be vaccinated

By Gay Nagle Myers
travelweekly.com
 9 days ago

The U.S. Virgin Islands has confirmed its policy of requiring all cruise passengers 12 and over to be fully vaccinated for a cruise ship to be allowed entry into its ports. The USVI government said in a statement from that it has been working with cruise lines to resume operations throughout 2021 and has established binding protocols in collaboration with the Virgin Islands Port Authority and the Virgin Islands Department of Health.

www.travelweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Cruise Line#Port Authority#Usvi#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Twenty seven passengers catch Covid on cruise

Some 27 passengers have become infected with Covid-19 while on a cruise. The outbreak occurred onboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Vista ship, which docked in Belize on Wednesday. All travellers who tested positive for the virus have already been fully vaccinated. “We are managing a small number of Covid cases...
Public HealthNew York Post

Fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies of COVID-19 after taking cruise to Belize

A 77-year-old woman who sailed aboard a Carnival cruise ship from Texas to Belize has reportedly died of COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated. Marilyn Tackett, a retired Sunday school teacher from Oklahoma, departed Galveston aboard the Carnival Vista on July 31 “so excited to take her first trip outside the US,” her granddaughter Tara wrote on a GoFundMe page.
Galveston, TXTODAY.com

Passenger dies of COVID-19 amid outbreak on Carnival cruise ship

A 77-year-old woman has died from COVID-19 after testing positive while sailing on a Carnival cruise to Belize, marking the first reported death since cruises restarted in the Caribbean and United States in June. The Carnival Vista cruise ship sailing out of Galveston, Texas, reported 27 people testing positive over...
Public Healthcruiseradio.net

Carnival Cruise Line Changes Unvaccinated Guest Policy

In a letter to guests booked on upcoming sailings, Carnival Cruise Line announced that it is adjusting its policy regarding unvaccinated guests sailing from Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. When The New Policy Goes Into Effect. On the plus side, the changes about to be put into effect will not...
Travelcruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Changes Procedure for Back-to-Back Cruises

Royal Caribbean cruises have implemented a new policy that requires all guests on back-to-back cruises to pack up all of their items and leave the vessel in-between their cruises. The cruise line sent out the new procedure to guests this week, which comes when the cruise line has been actively...
Travelcruisehive.com

CDC Elevates Two More Caribbean Cruise Destinations To Level 4

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has increased the COVID threat level to level 4, signifying a high risk of COVID-19, for two additional cruise destinations on August 30. Puerto Rico and St. Lucia have both been added to the list. The list of cruise destinations that have been...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Miami

Carnival Cruise Line Tightening Passenger COVID Vaccine Requirements

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Carnival Cruise Line is changing its COVID-19 vaccine requirements due to restrictions put in place by several of the Caribbean ports of call including the Bahamas. The Bahamas will require that all guests on cruise lines calling on Bahamian ports be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, effective September 3rd. Carnival said effective August 28th through October, for departures from all Atlantic and Gulf homeports, only children under 12 and adults with a medical condition that prohibits their vaccination are exempt from vaccination requirements to sail. “Carnival is advising guests of this update, and any guests that have received an...
Mobile, ALutv44.com

Carnival pushes cruising from Mobile to January, announces new testing requirements

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Carnival Cruise Lines has Carnival pushed cruising from Mobile to January and announced new testing requirements. Carnival Cruise Line's Have Fun. Be Safe. protocols and procedures have been developed in consultation with our medical experts, and they are designed to be effective and adaptable as the current public health situation evolves. We will continue to operate vaccinated cruises as defined by the CDC, including having our crew fully vaccinated. By doing so, Carnival is able to provide the optimal guest experience while at the same time protect the health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit. Until further notice, all our operations will meet this standard. so that we can successfully restart our operations and maintain the confidence of the destinations that we visit and deliver on our itineraries and guest experience.
Public Healthcruiseradio.net

Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Vaccination Requirement

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that it has extended its vaccination requirement for all passengers and crew for all sailings through at least December 31, 2021. A spokesperson for the line said “Under the guidance of globally recognized public health experts and to prioritize the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit, we have decided to extend guest vaccination requirements for all sailings through Dec. 31, 2021.”
Galveston, TXWashington Post

Carnival passenger who tested positive for coronavirus on cruise dies

A passenger aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship that left from Galveston, Tex., in late July has died. Marilyn Tackett, a 77-year-old woman from Oklahoma, died this month after contracting the coronavirus. She was among the 27 reported positive cases aboard the Carnival Vista, one of the highest number of publicly recorded cases on a ship sailing from the United States since cruises restarted this summer, The Washington Post reported.
Public Healthporthole.com

Amber Cove Denies Debarkation for Unvaccinated Passengers

Social media users on board Carnival Magic took to their preferred social platforms this afternoon to update their followers on a disappointing turn of events for their cruise vacation. After arriving at Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic this morning, the ship was initially denied debarkation for guests. After an...
Travelmynews13.com

Bahamas government: Cruise guests must be vaccinated in order to visit

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cruising to The Bahamas will require being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Sept. 3, The Bahamas prime minister ordered Thursday. The Bahamas will require all cruise guests over 12 be vaccinated. The order lasts through Nov. 1. Florida trying to ban cruise lines from requiring vaccines. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy