How to get there | Caboose Cobwebs

In mid-summer 1889, the people of Colorado Springs and all around saw the construction of a carriage road to the very summit of Pikes Peak. Over this road, thousands of people could be carried by coach and four mules or horses into the clouds above the plains. The road began above Cascade at a point reached via Ute Pass. Then it followed the Colorado Midland railroad. Today, we can go up Highway 24 to the town of Cascade, which is still where the road starts, but after that, much has changed.