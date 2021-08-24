Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

How to get there | Caboose Cobwebs

By MEL MCFARLAND
Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn mid-summer 1889, the people of Colorado Springs and all around saw the construction of a carriage road to the very summit of Pikes Peak. Over this road, thousands of people could be carried by coach and four mules or horses into the clouds above the plains. The road began above Cascade at a point reached via Ute Pass. Then it followed the Colorado Midland railroad. Today, we can go up Highway 24 to the town of Cascade, which is still where the road starts, but after that, much has changed.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cascade, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cobwebs#Caboose#Automobile#Horse#Passenger Department#Pikes Peak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy