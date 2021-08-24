USC students assist with Guatemalan dental clinic through volunteer internship abroad

Mitchell High School, Early Childhood Education I and II Honors are gearing up to head out to childcare and public kindergartens to learn hands-on what it’s like to be a teacher! The state of North Carolina has several requirements for childcare workers, and as volunteers, interns must meet these same criteria. In order to prepare for their course and internship the students have been completing several tasks throughout the week. On Monday, August 23, Jamie Potter trained the two groups in CPR and First Aid. The students will receive their certification in the mail in a few weeks. Then on Tuesday, August 24, Lynn Walker FACS instructor traveled with the students to the Sheriff’s department in Bakersville to be fingerprinted. After which, the students went to the courthouse where they signed for their notarized letter confirming they cleared the background check process. Then finally on Wednesday, August 25, they received a TB test as well. On Friday the results will determine if they are free of TB and can then intern in classrooms. On Thursday,they also visited the Mitchell County Central Office and had picture ID badges made which are important for security at the internship sites.