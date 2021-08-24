Cancel
Lancaster County, PA

With delta surging, the county commissioners silent and no public health department in this county, Lancaster Chamber steps up

By THE LNP
Lancaster Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“With COVID-19 cases climbing and schools poised to open amid a fifth surge, the Lancaster Chamber on Wednesday hosted a virtual town hall to provide legal and health information for business leaders navigating an ever-changing landscape,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported last week. “During the hourlong presentation, Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health chief clinical officer, and David Freedman, an employment law attorney with Barley Snyder, gave attendees an update on the court challenges to vaccine mandates, COVID-19 boosters and contact tracing efforts.”

