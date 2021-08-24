Conference Realignment: Report of Pac-12, ACC & Big Ten Alliances Announced Today

Former West Virginia athletic director Oliver Luck is back in the college game after running the XFL (I think that ended in the XFL not paying him at the end of the day). I’m not sure if this moves the needle a ton, although attempting something is better than attempting nothing. And Luck isn’t representing different institutions, but the Big 12, which maybe means that the Big 12 is moving forward. Why pay a consultant if you’re just going to be left out in the dark?