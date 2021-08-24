Cancel
Public Health

Biden To Receive A Classified Report On The Origins Of COVID-19

Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
It has been 90 days since President Biden ordered a review into the origins of the coronavirus. Many scientists believe it likely came from nature, others say it may have leaked from a lab in China.

